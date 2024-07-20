Basic Crafts Extends Studio Contract Talks ‘As Many Days as Necessary’ – but Not After July 31

Hollywood Teamsters and the Basic Crafts have extended talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to reach agreement on a new tentative bargaining agreement before the July 31 deadline.

The current Teamsters contract expires July 31, and the union has informed the AMPTP that it will not agree to an extension beyond that date.

“The Hollywood Basic Crafts have concluded discussions with the AMPTP for the 5th week of negotiations. Today was originally set to be our last scheduled date for negotiations; however, there is still much work to be done to reach a tentative agreement as we remain far apart on our core bargaining priorities.

At this time, we will be back at the table with the AMPTP on Monday and Tuesday of next week. With our agreements set to expire on July 31st, we will continue to schedule as many days necessary to make a deal that protects our members’ work, compensates them fairly and respects their skill and contributions to this industry. We will, however, not be extending our agreements past expiration.

After 5 weeks of negotiations, this was the first week in which we saw the employers take this process seriously and engage in meaningful discussions.

We look forward to continuing to educate the Companies on the important work our members do for their productions, and we will see them back at the table next week.”

According to insiders with knowledge of the talks, wages remain a major sticking point in talks, specifically when it comes to disparities that often make Teamster-covered positions such as location managers and chef assistants among the lowest paid on productions. Like other Hollywood unions, significant increases are being sought to keep up with the high cost of living in Los Angeles.

The latest memo from Teamsters comes a day after IATSE members voted to ratify their new bargaining agreements by a significant margin. There is hope among Hollywood workers that the completion of labor negotiations will result in a certain increase in the number of productions and employment opportunities in Los Angeles, as the number of on-location shoots is currently 33% below the five-year average, according to a FilmLA report published earlier this week.

Even if this does happen, though, it is likely to still be lower than years past as studios are reducing production spending to make their streaming services profitable.

Collectively, the Teamsters and Basic Crafts represent 7,600 entertainment workers — including drivers, dispatchers, electricians, caterers, laborers, cement masons, plumbers, animal trainers and casting directors, among others. The other unions in the Basic Crafts are the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 40, Laborers International Union of North America Local (LIUNA!) 724, United Association Plumbers Local (UA) 78 and Operating Plasterers & Cement Masons International Association (OPCMIA) Local 755.

The post Basic Crafts Extends Studio Contract Talks ‘As Many Days as Necessary’ – but Not After July 31 appeared first on TheWrap.