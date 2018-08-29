Basset Hounds Showcase Their Need for Speed on Minnesota Race Track

A special event at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, saw a group of floppy-eared dogs compete against each other in the park’s first basset hound races on August 18.

The park shared a compilation of the heat races on its YouTube page, showing the dogs gearing up for each race before barreling down the track towards their waiting owner. A couple of dogs had some ear-related mishaps that may have cost them a title, but all pooches appeared to have a fantastic time as they developed a need for speed on the horse track.

The winning dogs will compete in the Bark in the Park Championship Races on Labor Day, September 3. Credit: Canterbury Park via Storyful