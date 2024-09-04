Bat found in Santa Cruz County tests positive for rabies
Bat found in Santa Cruz County tests positive for rabies
Bat found in Santa Cruz County tests positive for rabies
Emma and Anthony Smith moved to Bulgaria from Skipton and set up a charity rehoming street dogs.
Cat expert Katie Gwilt reveals what plants to avoid in your garden if you don’t want to attract felines – from herbs like mint and rosemary to using toxic products
Adopting a pet can enrich your life in countless ways, but it's important to budget properly for costs now and in the future.
The next time you decide to put all your spare change into the nearest Coinstar machine, take a moment to sift through it. You could be sitting on some extremely valuable coins that could help you...
The pets are known as gifted word learners.
Leakproof and made of ultra-durable borosilicate, this 24-piece storage set is built to last and just $39 for the holiday.
These tablets are compatible With Nespresso, Keurig, Ninja and more.
Celebrate the Labour Day long weekend with incredible savings on tech, home and more.
'All comfort with a side of cute': Over 31,000 fans love this low-key cool dress — the ultimate transitional piece to wear from summer to fall.
Collectors hunting for valuable coins don't have to reach back a century or more to find them -- they can pop back a few decades to the era of disco music and leisure suits. Several U.S. coins from...
Wondering how to help your dog when you move house? Keep reading our new My Dog Dilemma to find out what the experts have to say.
We searched the web to find the best Labor Day sales actually worth shopping. Save big on Purple mattresses, GE appliances, Apple tech and more.
Maggie the Newfoundland dog greets customers and tourists from around the world Newfoundland Emporium in Corner Brook. (Newfoundland Emporium/Facebook)Humans aren't the only ones enjoying the Labour Day holiday, as a Newfoundland dog who works in Corner Brook is also getting to kick her paws up on Monday.Maggie, a Newfoundland dog who is about to turn seven, greets visitors from around the world at the Newfoundland Emporium on Broadway.While she can't help Leanne Maxwell with things like invento
No need to count sheep when your bedding gets an upgrade like this.
(Bloomberg) -- Swiss fragrance and flavor group Givaudan SA is considering entering the pet food market, potentially via acquisitions, in a bid to take advantage of a fast-growing sector. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study Finds“People spend more money on pets than kids nowadays,” Chief Executive Officer Gilles Andrier said in an interview. The sector’s “spectacular growth,” has benefi
“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Karine Jean-Pierre replied to Peter Doocy’s line of questioning The post White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Fox News Reporter Over ‘Insane’ Question About Kamala Harris’ ‘Betta’ Accent appeared first on TheWrap.
John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
Fred Trump III hit military members with a brutal truth about his uncle before ripping the former president with a line from “The Godfather II.”
But Frank Luntz doubted the former president actually "has the ability to do so."