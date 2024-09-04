Bat found in Santa Cruz County tests positive for rabies

CBC

Maggie the Newfoundland dog greets customers and tourists from around the world Newfoundland Emporium in Corner Brook. (Newfoundland Emporium/Facebook)Humans aren't the only ones enjoying the Labour Day holiday, as a Newfoundland dog who works in Corner Brook is also getting to kick her paws up on Monday.Maggie, a Newfoundland dog who is about to turn seven, greets visitors from around the world at the Newfoundland Emporium on Broadway.While she can't help Leanne Maxwell with things like invento