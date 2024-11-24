Bat-ridden Trinity Loop is up for grabs — again — as province searches for buyer for derelict property

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is looking for prospective buyers for the abandoned Trinity Loop amusement park. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

An abandoned amusement park on Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula is up for redevelopment and could go to the right person with the right plan for only $55,000.

But prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the site before they put in a proposal — and be fully aware they're buying derelict assets that cannot be used without being replaced.

Last week, the provincial Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, which is responsible for managing Crown lands, announced it was accepting proposals to redevelop the former Trinity Loop amusement park property, located about 250 kilometres northwest of St. John's.

The document said the department is only looking for tourism-related businesses like RV parks, resorts, campgrounds, cottage rentals or tourist attractions.

"The successful proponent will be able to purchase the 10-hectare site for $55,000 and receive title to the land in the form of a Crown lands grant," reads the document.

"Persons interested in responding to the RFP should visit the site prior to submitting a proposal to determine if the land is suitable for the intended use."

This isn't the first time the government has asked for proposals for the site.

Last January, the province asked for applications, but in an email to CBC News in February the department said no suitable applications had been submitted and that applications would open again at a later date.

State of disrepair and bats

The Trinity Train Loop has been a registered heritage structure since 1988, though the Trinity Loop amusement park shuttered in 2004 and has been left vacant since. The ferris wheel has since toppled over and other structures have been smashed or covered in graffiti, but as a result it has also gained traction among adventurers who seek out abandoned places.

The RFP notes that two structural reports conducted by Tiller Engineering Incorporated in 2021 and Jewer Bailey Consultants in 2022 found that some of the structures on the abandoned lot were salvageable, including the station building, the steel trestle bridge and some pieces of the train equipment.

Disintegrating rail cars are covered in graffiti.

Since the closure of the Trinity Loop amusement park in 2004, it has been left to fall apart. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

"All other structures and facilities are in extremely poor condition and are in various stages of collapse and disrepair," said the RFP.

Those structures include the collapsed ferris wheel, eleven cabins, a pump house and a concession structure.

"The department does not intend to investigate these matters any further or complete any remediation and is selling the property on an 'as is where is' basis."

The department's wildlife division also issued its own warning about bats living on the site, which are protected under the Newfoundland and Labrador Endangered Species Act.

"Therefore, the wildlife division should be contacted to review any proposed renovation or demolition plans by new owner to ensure it is done in a way that doesn't negatively impact bats and is safe for people as well. Putting up bat boxes in advance of renovations or demolitions is also advisable."

Vision for park

The RFP added that the road leading into the former amusement park is owned by the town of Trinity, which will have to approve any further development to the site.

In addition, while the site is within the town's boundary, no services — like snow clearing, fire protection or garbage collection — are provided and the new owner will accept responsibility for those services.

The old track at the Trinity Train Loop Amusement Park are twisted and rusted.

The old track at the Trinity Loop amusement park is now twisted and rusted. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

"Applicants should consult with the town to inquire if these services can be provided," advised the document.

The government did not give a closing date for proposals.

Trinity Mayor Paul Stapleton said since the park closed 20 years ago, its been left to fall into disrepair with vandalism and was especially hard hit after Hurricane Igor 2010.

"No doubt, whoever does it is going to need deep pockets. But I'm sure there's lots of funding out there that would help," he told CBC Radio's On The Go.

However, Stapleton said, there is a lot of excitement in the town about revitalizing the old park.

"We've been consulting with government for several years, particularly since the first proposal came out," he said.

