Bat-ridden Trinity Loop is up for grabs — again — as province searches for buyer for derelict property

CBC
·4 min read
The ferris wheel at the Trinity Train Loop has long since toppled. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press - image credit)
The ferris wheel at the Trinity Train Loop has long since toppled. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press - image credit)
The ferris wheel at the Trinity Train Loop has long since toppled.
The ferris wheel at the Trinity Train Loop has long since toppled.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is looking for prospective buyers for the abandoned Trinity Loop amusement park. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

An abandoned amusement park on Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula is up for redevelopment and could go to the right person with the right plan for only $55,000.

But prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the site before they put in a proposal — and be fully aware they're buying derelict assets that cannot be used without being replaced.

Last week, the provincial Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, which is responsible for managing Crown lands, announced it was accepting proposals to redevelop the former Trinity Loop amusement park property, located about 250 kilometres northwest of St. John's.

The document said the department is only looking for tourism-related businesses like RV parks, resorts, campgrounds, cottage rentals or tourist attractions.

"The successful proponent will be able to purchase the 10-hectare site for $55,000 and receive title to the land in the form of a Crown lands grant," reads the document.

"Persons interested in responding to the RFP should visit the site prior to submitting a proposal to determine if the land is suitable for the intended use."

This isn't the first time the government has asked for proposals for the site.

Last January, the province asked for applications, but in an email to CBC News in February the department said no suitable applications had been submitted and that applications would open again at a later date.

State of disrepair and bats

The Trinity Train Loop has been a registered heritage structure since 1988, though the Trinity Loop amusement park shuttered in 2004 and has been left vacant since. The ferris wheel has since toppled over and other structures have been smashed or covered in graffiti, but as a result it has also gained traction among adventurers who seek out abandoned places.

The RFP notes that two structural reports conducted by Tiller Engineering Incorporated in 2021 and Jewer Bailey Consultants in 2022 found that some of the structures on the abandoned lot were salvageable, including the station building, the steel trestle bridge and some pieces of the train equipment.

Disintegrating rail cars are covered in graffiti.
Disintegrating rail cars are covered in graffiti.

Since the closure of the Trinity Loop amusement park in 2004, it has been left to fall apart. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

"All other structures and facilities are in extremely poor condition and are in various stages of collapse and disrepair," said the RFP.

Those structures include the collapsed ferris wheel, eleven cabins, a pump house and a concession structure.

"The department does not intend to investigate these matters any further or complete any remediation and is selling the property on an 'as is where is' basis."

The department's wildlife division also issued its own warning about bats living on the site, which are protected under the Newfoundland and Labrador Endangered Species Act.

"Therefore, the wildlife division should be contacted to review any proposed renovation or demolition plans by new owner to ensure it is done in a way that doesn't negatively impact bats and is safe for people as well. Putting up bat boxes in advance of renovations or demolitions is also advisable."

Vision for park

The RFP added that the road leading into the former amusement park is owned by the town of Trinity, which will have to approve any further development to the site.

In addition, while the site is within the town's boundary, no services — like snow clearing, fire protection or garbage collection — are provided and the new owner will accept responsibility for those services.

The old track at the Trinity Train Loop Amusement Park are twisted and rusted.
The old track at the Trinity Train Loop Amusement Park are twisted and rusted.

The old track at the Trinity Loop amusement park is now twisted and rusted. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

"Applicants should consult with the town to inquire if these services can be provided," advised the document.

The government did not give a closing date for proposals.

Trinity Mayor Paul Stapleton said since the park closed 20 years ago, its been left to fall into disrepair with vandalism and was especially hard hit after Hurricane Igor 2010.

"No doubt, whoever does it is going to need deep pockets. But I'm sure there's lots of funding out there that would help," he told CBC Radio's On The Go.

However, Stapleton said, there is a lot of excitement in the town about revitalizing the old park.

"We've been consulting with government for several years, particularly since the first proposal came out," he said.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter here. Click here to visit our landing page

Latest Stories

  • Downtown St. John's Christmas Parade postponed due to rain

    St. John's residents are going to have to wait another week to see Santa, his reindeer, and local favourite Mr. Big Stick. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)The Downtown St. John's Christmas parade has been postponed due to rain.Downtown St. John's made the announcement this morning on social media.The forecast for the day in the area is almost exclusively rain with periodic breaks for drizzle and fog.The parade will now happen at noon on Sunday, December 1.Meanwhile, due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, l

  • Soaring Stocks to Buy for AI and Nuclear Growth: VST, OKLO, BWXT

    3 soaring nuclear energy stocks--BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT), Vistra (VST), and Oklo (OKLO)--that investors might want to buy heading into December and hold for long-term growth.

  • Ukraine's security service shows The AP wreckage of the new ballistic missile used by Russia

    Ukraine’s Security Service showed the Associated Press on Sunday wreckage of the new experimental ballistic missile, which struck a factory in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday. The missile fragments of the missile called Oreshnik – Russian for hazel tree, and which the Pentagon said is based on Russia’s RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile – have not been analyzed yet, security officials on site in an undisclosed location in Ukraine said. (AP Video: Vasilisa Stepanenko)

  • Man dead, woman in hospital after Brampton collision: police

    A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a two-car collision in Brampton just after midnight Sunday, police say.Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a collision at the intersection of Gorewood Drive and Finch Avenue, Peel police said in an email.Police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries and emergency responders began life-saving measures. He was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.A woman was also take

  • 'There's a lot of sadness': Truro brewery and taproom touted as safe space will close next month

    A brewery and taproom that has been lauded as the only refuge for the 2SLGBTQ+ community in the historically conservative town of Truro, N.S., has announced it's closing its doors next month, adding to the growing number of shuttering craft breweries in the province.Truro Brewing Company co-owner Jana Dellapinna said her and her partner Patricia Dellapinna did not come to the decision lightly."We have a loyal following and there's a lot of sadness," said Jana Dellapinna. "I'm told that there wil

  • This Saskatoon pharmacist makes $100 luxury chocolate bars in her garage

    Venessa Liang removed the chocolate bars from their moulds and brushed a bit of edible gold dust on them to cover up tiny blemishes along the edges."I know this probably seems super minor of an imperfection, but to me I just need it to look perfect," Liang said, hovering over the bars."Even though you're gonna break it once you buy it anyway. But I just want them to be absolutely beautiful when you get them."That is, if can you get them.Liang's luxury chocolate bars — the most expensive one cost

  • Canada braces for surge of Arctic air to begin December

    Cold Arctic air decends southward impacts majority of Canadian cities. How long will this last? More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Scientists Identify Strange Chemical in Drinking Water Across the US

    "There must be something in the water!" is something many of us have probably observed at some point. To scientists, though, this suspicion was very real. For four decades, they have struggled to identify a mysterious "phantom" chemical found in almost all drinking water in the US. All they knew was that it was a […]

  • Bear killed after attacking man walking on Metro Vancouver trail with dog

    MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — British Columbia conservation officers say a man was injured earlier this week when he was attacked by a black bear while he was walking his dog on a Metro Vancouver trail.

  • Incoming storm expected to hit B.C. coast with gusts up to 110 km/h

    Environment Canada says a new fall storm will bring winds gusting up to 110 km/h to British Columbia's coast Friday, potentially causing more outages and travel disruption.The forecaster has issued wind warnings or special weather statements across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., saying a low pressure system deepening off the Washington coast is moving northwards.Winds are expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, before easing overnight or early Saturday. Environment Canada said it does

  • Trump gave Interior nominee one directive for a half-billion acres of US land: 'Drill.'

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Donald Trump assigned Doug Burgum a singular mission in nominating the governor of oil-rich North Dakota to lead an agency that oversees a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore: “Drill baby drill.”

  • Potent Prairie snowstorm threatens difficult weekend travel

    Snowfall warnings span parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, with another potent snowstorm set to hit just about every major city across the region

  • Thousands of homes without power as two die during Storm Bert

    Two men have been killed in separate crashes on the roads on Saturday morning.

  • Record dryness in US Northeast should change water behavior, experts say

    DENVER (AP) — It hasn't been a typical fall for the northeastern United States.

  • National monument proposed for North Dakota Badlands, with tribes' support

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of conservation groups and Native American tribal citizens on Friday called on President Joe Biden to designate nearly 140,000 acres of rugged, scenic Badlands as North Dakota's first national monument, a proposal several tribal nations say would preserve the area's indigenous and cultural heritage.

  • Windy, rainy storm to persist for Atlantic Canada into Sunday

    This weekend’s storm is the first of several systems expected across the region through the end of November

  • How big fossil-fuel-producing countries export emissions abroad

    Activists and local residents accuse the plant operated by the Alexandria Portland Cement Company (APCC), a subsidiary of Greece’s Titan Cement, of fouling the air by burning coal. Titan Cement says the plant's emissions are within legal limits, and it plans to reduce its use of coal in coming years. Like many cement manufacturers in Egypt and across North Africa, the factory uses imported coal to fire its kilns.

  • 'He Will Fight Mike Tyson!': Adorable Bear Tires Himself Out Destroying Cardboard Box

    An adorable bear waged war against a large cardboard box on Wednesday, November 20, at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York.This video shows Randy the bear tearing the box and rolling around on top of it.“Randy waged war against this gargantuan box until he exhausted himself. Once he gave up, in came Leo, the knight in shining armor, and swiftly finished it off. It was a duel for the ages, folks. Randy vs. Box: The Ultimate Showdown. Next up, he will fight Mike Tyson,” the wildlife center joked.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, in Otisville, New York, nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful

  • Miami-Dade took a baby step to address a stinky problem: its ‘garbage crisis’ | Opinion

    Editorial: Change is hard, especially in the “free state of Florida,” where the Legislature has put the personal freedom to use plastic above communities’ desire to protect the environment.

  • Animal welfare groups in Calgary struggling to keep up

    Some animal welfare groups in Calgary say they're struggling. They're dealing with a high number of pet surrenders, and more people asking for help providing food to their pets.