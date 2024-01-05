New batch of documents related to Epstein's sexual abuse case released

A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to a trove of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

The 19 documents, or about 300 pages, were half as many as the over 40 released Wednesday. The documents so far — with more to come — were sprinkled with names of celebrities and politicians who socialized with Epstein or worked with him in the years before he was publicly accused nearly two decades ago of paying underage girls for sex.

They also contained the accounts of some of Epstein's young victims, many of whom were high school students who took payments of $200 to give him illicit massages.

The records being unsealed were part of a lawsuit filed by one of those victims, Virginia Giuffre, against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Epstein’s former girlfriend, household manager and chief recruiter of young, vulnerable females. That lawsuit was settled in 2017, but documents in the case are still being released years later.

Most of the names in those records are familiar to anyone who has followed the scandal closely.

It was during Maxwell's criminal trial two years ago that Epstein's victims, some of whom aspired to be models or artists, described how he dropped the names of his famous and influential friends to suggest that he was the victims' ticket to reaching their dreams. Maxwell, 62, was convicted of sex-trafficking charges and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Bill Clinton expected to be among 200 names linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein

Deutsche Bank settles Epstein sex-trafficking abuse lawsuit for $75 million

US judge begins to unseal list of people linked to Jeffrey Epstein