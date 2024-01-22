Bath council to decide on controversial Southdown traffic scheme

The council is set to decide on whether to make a closure of a residential city street to through traffic permanent.

Wooden planters were placed on Southdown in Bath in 2022 as part as a liveable neighbourhood trials.

The scheme was opposed by 57% of people on the street who responded to the council survey, while 40% supported it.

Bath and North East Somerset Council said the closure prevents rat-running and makes it "safe and pleasant" for walkers and cyclists.

The council's traffic monitoring report found traffic on Weston High Street had reduced after the scheme was implemented, with 3-4% less traffic using the road each day.

There was a 3-5% increase in traffic heading north east to Anchor Road but the report stated this is "within typical variance of traffic flow volumes".

Cycling has increased by 75% increase on Southlands in the city.

'Prevent short cuts'

Manda Rigby, the council cabinet member for transport, said: "The trials are the outcome of significant consultation with communities. I look forward to considering the outcomes before a decision is made on whether to make these trials permanent.

"Early in the new year, we will also consider proposals for five more traffic restrictions under the liveable neighbourhoods programme in the Lower Lansdown and Circus area, in the Lyme Road and Charmouth Road area, and in the New Sydney Place and Sydney Road area.

"They all designed to prevent residential areas being used as short cuts and increase choice and safety for those that choose to walk, scoot or cycle."

The council say they will reach a decision this week on each of the three trials with a Traffic Regulation Order being in place by spring.

