Bath girl, 16, and grandad, 77, 'excited' about skydive

A 16-year-old girl and her grandad have said they are both "really excited" to be doing a skydive together.

Freya, from Bathford, in Somerset, and 77-year-old Graham, from Devizes, in Wiltshire, will jump out of a plane at 15,000ft (4,572m) to raise money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

The pair were aiming to raise £800 but they have already raised £1,300.

"I don't think either of us are nervous," said Freya, who is currently studying for her A-Levels.

They decided to take on the challenge after Freya, whose nickname for her grandad is Gadge, joined CHSW's Young Ambassador Scheme at Haysfield School in Bath.

"A skydive is something that Gadge and I have always wanted to do," she said.

Freya explained she had always been close to her grandad and her nanny Linda.

"When I was little we used to go out to play parks and had lots of fun days out," she said.

"I used to play the piano and Gadge has always had a real love of music so we share a bond over that too.

"A skydive is something a bit different for us to do together.

"I don't think either of us are nervous but we are both really excited about the challenge," said Freya, adding that "luckily" neither of them are scared of heights.

'Amazing memories'

As well as the skydive, Freya is organising a Barbie-themed movie night at school to raise money for CHSW, which provides care and support to children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

"My friends were quite shocked when they heard I was doing a skydive with my grandad but it will be a thrilling experience for us both and will create some amazing memories," she said.

Heidi Roberts, from CHSW, said: "Freya is a very proactive and passionate CHSW Young Ambassador and it is wonderful that she has decided to do this skydive in aid of CHSW with her grandad.

"I am sure they are going to create precious memories doing this challenge."

She explained the funds would help the charity to continue to "create precious memories".

