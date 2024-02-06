Bath man found not guilty of murder after fatal stabbing

A 61-year-old man has been found not guilty of murder.

Michael Sloane was accused of fatally stabbing David Christian, 55, at an address in Drake Avenue, Bath, on 9 July 2023.

Avon and Somerset Police attended the scene following reports of a man who had been injured in an altercation.

Jurors returned a verdict of not guilty at Bristol Crown Court on 26 January. He was also found not guilty of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

