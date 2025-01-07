Bathurst council votes unanimously for transit service

CBC
·2 min read
Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain says she hopes the transit service will be up and running by September. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC News - image credit)
Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain says she hopes the transit service will be up and running by September. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC News - image credit)

People in Bathurst will get a chance to ride the bus this year, now that city council has voted unanimously to approve a pilot transit project.

"We are so excited," Mayor Kim Chamberlain told Information Morning Moncton.

"As soon as I got elected as mayor ... one of my mandates was to try to have public transportation in our area.

"During this pilot program, it gives us an opportunity to try out certain bus stops within the city limits to see how much usage there will be," she said.

Council heard a presentation last month from Jessica Poirier of the Chaleur Regional Service Commission that explained the plan for the fixed-line service that would connect residential areas and the busiest travel points, such as the Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick, pharmacies, the hospital and grocery stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Dec. 16 presentation, Poirier said the pilot would include three 20-seater commercial minibuses operating six days a week, Monday to Saturday, for 12 hours per day.

The proposed fare would be $3.50 per trip, with discounted multi-ride cards available.

Jessica Poirier of the Chaleur Regional Service Commission presented the proposed transit plan at a December council meeting.
Jessica Poirier of the Chaleur Regional Service Commission presented the proposed transit plan at a December council meeting.

Jessica Poirier of the Chaleur Regional Service Commission presented the transit plan at a December council meeting. (City of Bathurst livestream)

The cost breakdown differed by year. For example, the cost is estimated at about $408,000 for 2025, but Poirier said that would only cover half the year, and it could change depending on when the buses are delivered.

For 2026, the estimated operational expenses would be $747,000, with about $221,000 of that coming from the municipality. The estimated revenue for 2025 is around $325,000 and $526,000 for 2026, according to the presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chamberlain said the pilot will be mostly funded by the federal government, with partial funding coming from the regional service commission — which will run the project — and the city.

Chamberlain said a committee will be put together to decide on some of the details. It will include police, fire and public works to make sure the stop locations are safe.

She said she hopes the service will be up and running by September, with success to be measured by usage — but she doesn't see that as an issue.

"The first full year with all the funding programs, it's a $221,000 cost for operation — that is nothing for the municipality to be able to offer public service to our citizens," said Chamberlain.

Latest Stories

  • Megalomaniac Elon Musk Now Threatening MAGA Takeover of Second Country

    Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the

  • CP NewsAlert: No 'snowball's chance in hell' of Canada becoming 51st state: Trudeau

    WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there "isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States" after president-elect Donald Trump threatened Tuesday to use "economic force" to compel Canada to join with the U.S.

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.

  • Van Jones on Trump pitching Canada as 51st state: ‘That would be a huge blue state’

    CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “I’m serious — if…

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • Team Trump Admits Jack Smith Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    Special counsel Jack Smith‘s final report into the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump has been blocked from release after the president’s lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is re

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Trump announces $20B US investment by Emirati businessman

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a $20 billion investment for data centers in the United States by an Emirati company led by billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a close business partner of the Trump family.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Prorogation upends capital gains proposal but CRA yet to offer guidance

    Justin Trudeau's decision to step down and prorogue Parliament will keep his government from implementing its proposed changes to capital gains for now, but Canadians might not be off the hook with tax collectors just yet.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.

  • Vengeful Biden Uses Century-Old Law to Thwart Trump Plan

    It looks like Joe Biden will be a thorn in Donald Trump’s side long after he vacates the Oval Office, after the outgoing president used a pair of aging laws to effectively troll his successor. Just a day after using a 72-year-old law to stymie Trump’s ambitions to explore offshore drilling opportunities, Biden is at it again—this time deploying a piece of legislation more than a century old to hamper his old foe’s plans. The ace up “Sleepy Joe’s” sleeve this time proved he’s not so slow, as he i

  • Judge finds Giuliani in civil contempt in 2020 election workers' case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A judge on Monday found Rudy Giuliani to be in civil contempt of court in a case brought by two Georgia election workers that the former New York City Mayor falsely accused of trying to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said Giuliani had not complied with requests from the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, for information that could help them determine which of his assets may be turned over to pay off the defamation judgment. "The fact that he is a busy person who in the past relied on others is not an excuse for noncompliance," Liman said.

  • Trump Privately Complains About Clingy Elon Musk: NYT Reporter

    Publicly, Donald Trump is thrilled to have his mega-donor and “First Buddy” Elon Musk camping out just a few hundred feet from his house. Privately, he seems to be tiring of Musk dropping in whenever he feels like it. “Trump does complain a bit to people about how Musk is around a lot,” New York Times journalist and “Trump whisperer” Maggie Haberman told tech reporter Kara Swisher during the latest episode of Swisher’s podcast, On.

  • Trump won't rule out military force to retake Panama Canal, threatens 'all hell will break out' over Israeli hostages

    President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday railed against President Joe Biden and mused on renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," among a flurry of topics in a freewheeling news conference at Mar-a-Lago less than two weeks before he takes office. Trump began his remarks by announcing a $20 billion investment from DAMAC Properties, a Middle-East based company, to build new data centers across the United States, particularly in the Midwest and Sun Belt.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and