'Batman: Arkham City' Is the Greatest Superhero Video Game Ever Made

Comic books and video games-the two mediums with diehard fan bases that are never easy to please. The history of superheroes and video games goes all the way back to the earliest days of gaming, when many of the old-school titles that we know and love were being inspired by characters and lore from comic books. As the medium of gaming grew up, so did games based on superheroes, with primitive yet memorable titles like Batman on the NES becoming full-fledged cinematic experiences decades later in games such as Arkham Asylum or Injustice: Gods Among Us.

The tradition of games based on comic books continues to this day and is raging ahead faster than ever now, with Square Enix and a number of other top gaming studios now in development with Marvel. If you thought Insomniac’s Marvel's Spider-Man was a fantastic game, in a few years, we may have a dozen others that are just as good-or even better.

Here’s our ranking of the top 10 superhero video games of all time. And no, don’t worry, we didn’t include Superman 64.