Batman vs. Jason Bourne: Matt Damon and Christian Bale reveal who would win in a fight

Matt Damon, aka Jason Bourne, and Christian Bale, aka Batman, team up for the new movie "Ford v Ferrari." Naturally the question of which movie character would win in a fight came up, and the actors didn't hesitate to share their thoughts. A confident Damon told Yahoo Entertainment, "It's so obvious." He added: "Which Batman? Do you want to see me and Affleck fight each other or me and Christian?" Bale chimed in with, "I would like to see Jason Bourne and Batman on the same side."

It was a no brainer for Jon Bernthal, who plays Lee Iacocca in the racing drama and is also The Punisher. He didn't chose Bourne or Batman. His answer was simple: "The Punisher ... one hundred percent."