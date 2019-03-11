Batter Bryce Harper Marks Phillies Debut With Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song

Batter Bryce Harper marked his Philadelphia Phillies debut on Saturday, March 9, by using the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme music as his walk-on track at Spectrum Field, in Clearwater, Florida.

Harper, 26, made his exhibition-season baseball debut for the Phillies against the Toronto Blue Jays, just nine days after signing a 13-year $330 million contract with the Phillies.

The Blue Jays defeated the Phillies 8-7. Credit: Cespedes Family BBQ via Storyful