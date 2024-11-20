Batteries are included! New era for electric buses in London as 'tram bus' is finally unveiled

Ross Lydall
·4 min read
On the buses: the 358 electric bus is the first in London to be charged at either end of the route (TfL)
They are the strangest-looking buses in London, and the most long-awaited.

But on Wednesday the so-called “tram bus” began running between Crystal Palace and Orpington on the 358 route.

The battery-powered single deckers – the latest advance in electric buses – had been due to be launched in early 2023.

But problems building the charging facilities at either end of the route saw the project pushed back several times.

The most recent launch date was the “summer” of 2024.

The 20 buses, officially known as the Irizar ie tram bus, have been built by Spanish manufacturer Irizar.

They are the first in London to use an end-to-end “opportunity charging” – with a power boost that takes about six minutes enough to keep them running all day, and not requiring a return to the depot for a longer charge.

Lorna Murphy, director of buses at TfL, told The Standard that it was possible that tram buses could be used on other routes, though no others were in mind at present.

“I think the buses are absolutely fantastic,” she said. “There are a huge number of features on them for customers. It makes them a really good addition to our fleet.

“It’s an exciting use of technology to try to solve the ‘zero emission’ goals we have on the longer routes.”

Power charge: the 358 under the pantograph (TfL)
The 358 tram bus at Crystal Palace bus station (TfL)
At 15 miles, the 358 route is one of the longest in London. The buses are charged using a train-style pantograph connection to their roof.

Electric avenue: the 358 gets ready to roll (TfL)
Because they can be recharged throughout the day, they can be fitted with smaller batteries – reducing the weight of the bus. The reduction in charging time also means that fewer buses are needed to operate the route.

The buses have large windows and covered wheels, to better protect pedestrians and cyclists from being caught and dragged underneath.

Other safety features include speed limiting technology, audible warnings to alert pedestrians and cyclists, and improved direct and indirect vision for drivers through camera monitoring instead of mirrors.

Power to the people: The ie tram bus (Go-Ahead/Mark Lyons)
Inside the bus, there is improved seating, anti-slip flooring and USB charging ports for smartphones.

Changes to Orpington bus station will be made as a result of the introduction of the pantograph charging infrastructure.

London already has the largest zero emission bus fleet in western Europe, with more than 1,700 buses on more than 70 routes powered by batteries or other “green” technologies such as hydrogen.

London mayor Sadiq Khan wants all 9,000 buses in the Transport for London fleet to be zero emission by 2030 but does not have the funding required to bring this forward from the more likely date of 2034.

Pantograph charging was introduced on a London bus route two years ago, when Bexleyheath bus garage installed the devices to charge the double deckers operating on the 132 route.

Ms Murphy said: “Installing new rapid-charging pantograph infrastructure on one of London’s longest bus routes is an innovative step forward, helping us to run cleaner, greener services that get Londoners where they need to be.”

Tom Joyner, managing director of Go-Ahead London, which operates the 358, said: “Go-Ahead London is leading the way in driving the transition to zero-emission buses, with 636 electric vehicles now operating across our network.

“From 2024 to 2026 Go-Ahead Group, of which Go-Ahead London is part, will be investing £500 million to introduce even more electric buses, focusing on London, in support of TfL’s net-zero targets."

Iñigo Etxeberria, Managing Director of Irizar e-mobility, said: “We are proud to be a partner on this project, which is another step forward in London’s green this transition.

“This creates a global showcase, is a milestone for our business and increases our prominence in the UK as an innovative company.

“These 20 buses will electrify London's first ultra-fast opportunity charging bus line. We really hope that Londoners will enjoy the experience of travelling into the modern, sleek and sustainable Irizar ie tram buses. “

Mete Coban, London deputy mayor for the environment, said: “Electrifying London’s bus fleet is key to the Mayor’s aims of cleaning up London’s toxic air and making London a net-zero carbon city by 2030.”

Liam Conlon, Labour MP for Beckenham and Penge, said: “They are the first buses of their kind in the UK, and I’m delighted it’s on the 358 route that runs through Beckenham and Penge. Local residents will benefit from safer travel and cleaner air as a result.”

