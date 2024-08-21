Battle for Beyoncé: Trump tries to steal Harris’s campaign song – but could it backfire?

Rhian Lubin
·4 min read

Stepping off his plane after touching down in Michigan, Donald Trump fist pumps the air to the soundtrack that has become Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign anthem:Freedom by Beyoncé.

In a possible attempt to parody – or troll – Harris, Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung posted a video on X of the former president arriving at his campaign rally to the backdrop of Beyoncé’s hit song from her 2016 album Lemonade.

Beyoncé fans were quick to slam the Trump campaign for copying the Democratic presidential rival.

“Freedom is a song written about slavery and police brutality against POC. How disgusting and despicable for any of you to use it to support that convicted felon,” one said.

Another wrote: “I know she didn’t green light this nonsense… I can’t wait until her legal team finds you”.

“You must be kidding, using the @Beyonce song of the Kamala campaign!? Stealing everything has consequences,” another said.

But Trump’s move could ultimately backfire if he didn’t get permission from the star first.

Freedom was adopted as the Harris campaign’s anthem last month, not long after the vice president stepped up to lead the Democratic party’s ticket.

Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the song through to the November election, CNN reported.

The star, who publicly backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, is yet to officially endorse Harris or any candidate this time around.

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were gifted tickets to the Renaissance World Tour in Maryland by Beyoncé herself last year.

It is not clear if Trump sought permission from Beyoncé’s team to use the song – or if he could face legal repercussions if not.

The Independent has contacted Beyoncé’s representatives and the Trump campaign for comment.

There are a number of routes artists can go down for possible legal action. Some have issued Trump with cease-and-desist orders, including Bruce Springsteen, Adele and Neil Young.

Copyright infringement claims can be effective in removing songs if a politician or campaign used them on social media or in an advert without permission.

At rallies, political campaigns are required by law to obtain a blanket license from music rights body BMI, which gives campaigns access to more than 20 million tracks to use. Artists can request their music is withdrawn from the database.

Beyoncé (left) has given Kamala Harris (right) permission to use her song
Beyoncé (left) has given Kamala Harris (right) permission to use her song

However, campaigns can also rely on these licenses as a defense against any copyright infringement claims an artist might make.

A string of high-profile musicians have already spoken out against Trump using their music without permission, including Celine Dion and the Rolling Stones.

Just last week, the estate of late singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes sued the Republican presidential nominee and his campaign for the alleged unauthorized use of the song Hold On, I’m Coming in his campaign videos.

Lawyers for the Hayes family argue Trump owes the estate $150,000 for each alleged unauthorized use of the song, which the Trump campaign has allegedly used over 100 times.

Hayes’s son, Isaac Hayes III, previously said the Trump campaign used the song without the family’s approval at his Atlanta rally earlier this month.

In the suit, Hayes estate said that the family is “taking legal action to stop the unauthorized use of this song. Donald Trump represents the worst in honesty, integrity and class and [the family wants] no association with his campaign of hate and racism.”

Beyonce and her team have not commented publicly on the Trump campaign’s use of her hit song (AFP via Getty Images)
Beyonce and her team have not commented publicly on the Trump campaign’s use of her hit song (AFP via Getty Images)

Freedom has been interpreted as the anthem of “African American empowerment” and a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Academic Omise’eke Tinsley, author of Beyonce in Formation: Remixing Black Feminism, has noted how Beyonce performed Freedom at Coachella and then it “segued into ‘Life Every Voice’, the Black national anthem”. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, it was used as a “song of hope and uplift”, Tinsley said.

Trump’s move to copy Harris comes despite him accusing her of copying him. He told a rally in Asheville, North Carolina, last week that Harris’s economic plan would “probably will be a copy of my plan, because basically that’s what she does.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Millie Bobby Brown's new eyewear collection is perfect for the fashion elite

    The Stranger Things star took to Instagram to reveal her latest fashion venture - read more

  • Trump's Former Press Secretary Shows DNC A Troubling Text With Melania

    As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • DNC Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Scathing Supercut Aimed At His Newest Sore Spot

    The former president does not like being called this one word.

  • Trump Campaign Brazenly Steals Kamala Harris’ Beyoncé Anthem

    Not even a week after telling the crowd at a North Carolina rally that Kamala Harris was copying him, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson released a video of the former president deboarding his plane using Harris’ campaign song, Beyoncé’s “Freedom.”Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the song from her 2016 album Lemonade at the end of last month. Since then Harris’ campaign has put it to use every chance it gets, from her first campaign ad to her dramatic entrance at the DNC Monday night. As

  • Trump Fuming Because Harris ‘Will NOT Do’ Fox News Debate

    Donald Trump on Monday claimed Kamala Harris is refusing to take part in a presidential debate on Fox News which was being considered for next month.“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Instead, Trump said he’s agreed to do a “Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox” in Pennsylvania.Harris’ campaign has not confirmed it has declined to go ahead with the debate, but

  • Trump to participate in Fox News town hall after debate doesn’t materialize

    Former President Trump said late Monday that he would participate in a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News next month instead of a debate on the network, after the Harris campaign made clear the vice president would not participate. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored…

  • Was Obama Mocking Size of Trump’s Crowds or Something Else?

    Barack Obama brought up the weirdness of Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd size in front of around 50,000 people in Chicago on Tuesday, ribbing the other former president in his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losin

  • Late Queen Really Thought Trump Was 'Very Rude', Reports Claim In New Blow To Ex-President

    Trump has often boasted of the "great relationship" he had with the British monarch.

  • Democrats Take On Trump With Devastating 'Law & Order' Parody During DNC

    At the Chicago convention, Democrats highlighted Trump's criminal record with a stylish dupe of the beloved crime procedural.

  • ‘That just absolutely killed fundraising’: RFK Jr.’s running mate admits they’re considering joining forces with Trump

    Kennedy campaign spent more than $7m in July but only brought in $5.6m

  • Trump Insists Suburban Women 'Like Me A Lot' In Disjointed Speech On Crime

    "Why wouldn't they like me?" Trump asked of suburban women across the country, calling polls showing him trailing Kamala Harris "fake."

  • ‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations

    Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with

  • Who Is Ana Navarro? ‘The View’s’ Most Ruthless Host Takes on the DNC

    When Ana Navarro, who is best known for being an especially opinionated talking head on The View, was announced as the “celebrity” host for the DNC Tuesday night, many were quick to point out that she was by far the least famous of the roster, which included Tony Goldwyn on Monday with Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington to follow. She may not have starred on Scandal or The Office, but given her history, Navarro also promises to deliver the most searing rebuke of Donald Trump when she kicks off to

  • Michelle Obama Asks Who’s Gonna Tell Trump He Might Be Seeking ‘One Of Those Black Jobs’

    The former first lady shaded Donald Trump's racist remarks about "Black jobs."

  • 'I made a grave mistake': Meet the Republicans stumping for Harris

    A onetime MAGA pundit, a former congressman and former White House officials are among the Republicans endorsing Kamala Harris at the DNC.

  • JD Vance Risks Unforgivable Cheese Faux Pas in Philadelphia

    JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, may have earned some side-eyed glances in Philadelphia on Monday after he asked workers at Pat’s King of Steaks why they didn’t serve Swiss cheese on their sandwiches.Vance, who was in Philadelphia campaigning, made the pilgrimage to the famous steak sandwich joint on Monday after a speech at a waste management facility. Pat’s, alongside its South Philly cross-street rival Geno’s Steaks, is one of the most famous steak sandwich shops in the Cit

  • Republicans worry Trump blowing their chances for Senate majority

    Senate Republicans are worried former President Trump could be blowing their chances of winning back the majority as he flails in his response to Vice President Harris’s surge of momentum, according to GOP aides and strategists. Harris has narrowed Trump’s lead in Republican-leaning Senate battlegrounds such as Ohio and Florida and pulled ahead in other…

  • ‘Full Thirst Trap’: Seth Meyers Roasts Trump’s Unhinged Boast About His Looks

    The “Late Night” host joked that the former president has a new focus. (Hint: it’s not the economy).

  • Aides Furious Biden Was ‘Cut Out of Prime Time’ on His Big Night

    Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo

  • Kamala Harris’ Guru Eviscerates Trump Over ‘Really Lazy Schedule’

    A top adviser to Kamala Harris got a little saucy while dissing Donald Trump’s relatively light campaign schedule as of late.David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008, said at an Axios event Tuesday that Trump has had a “really lazy schedule” this election season that’s jeopardized his campaign in key swing states. Trump’s been noticeably less active on the trail than Harris and his running mate, JD Vance, have been in August. He’s occasionally opted to golf or call into Fox New