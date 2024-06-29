The battle brewing at the heart of Starmer’s super-majority Britain

Nick Thomas-Symonds is not a household name. But Keir Starmer’s shadow minister without portfolio may have made one of the most significant interventions in the general election this week.

Labour’s meticulously costed, fully-funded plans for government could change, he suggested, if, having been elected and having got a good look at “the books”, the economy was in a worse state than expected.

Ah, that old trick. It fooled no one, least of all Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), who saw through the ruse immediately: “Oh dear, oh dear… The books are wide open, fully transparent. That really won’t wash…”

The trick in question, of course, is for politicians to justify future spending and taxation – spending and taxation that may well have been explicitly ruled out when the voters were paying attention – by claiming that the circumstances they inherited were far, far worse than even they had expected.

That way, the party in question can woo the voters by pretending to be a trusted steward of the public purse that will spend not a penny more than it promised, and then, after the ballot boxes have been securely emptied and their contents counted and officially verified, claim that all manner of new spending commitments have turned out to be absolutely essential.

Oh, and also, we need to tax you more to pay for it.

Every party has pulled the trick at some point, and no doubt will do so in future. It’s all part of the political dance, one in which Sir Keir Starmer and his front benchers must be careful to leave as much wriggle room as possible for any government they might form on July 5, while maintaining any reputation they already have for fiscal rectitude.

Starmer’s case, though, is different. If polls predicting an eye-watering majority of more than 300 are anywhere near correct, in the eyes of the few helpless Tory MPs that will remain, he may as well be a dictator – albeit an accidental one – presiding over a one-party state.

A super-majority would bring with it immense internal pressure and personal temptation to go much further than Labour’s formal manifesto, entering the realms of high spending and taxation that Starmer has previously insisted he will avoid.

He is also likely to find himself more vulnerable to pressure from within his party than his predecessors.

After all, in true one-party states, the only significant challenge to the leader comes from within.

In Starmer’s case, the key potential challengers will be Angela Rayner, who will seek to cajole him towards more radical, more “progressive” policy solutions, and Rachel Reeves, the champion of the Labour Right and custodian of reliable economic management.

Angela Rayner is likely to 'cajole' Starmer towards more radical, more "progressive" policy solutions

He will also have to choose between the advice offered by veterans of the last Labour government – such as the campaign co-ordinator, Pat McFadden, and former international development secretary Douglas Alexander, who is likely to return to the Commons next week – and less experienced, though senior, colleagues whose perspectives have yet to be tempered by the furnace of government.

Those who are old enough will recall, either with fondness or bitterness, May 1997, when our new prime minister, Tony Blair, stood outside Downing Street promising that since he had campaigned as New Labour he would govern as New Labour.

That was a more radical undertaking than he was given credit for at the time. Blair’s innate caution during the election campaign, and for the three years preceding it, had been calculated to maximise Labour’s appeal to previously sceptical Tory voters.

Now that that strategy had paid off so handsomely – a majority of 180 had been on no one’s list of expectations, least of all Blair’s – was further caution really necessary?

Necessary or not, Blair felt compelled to respect the manifesto on which he’d been elected, which meant disappointing many of his own party members, including a significant number of MPs. As a backbencher and then minister under Blair, I witnessed his determination to resist the demands of those searching for shortcuts or short-term popularity.

How much easier could he have made his life if he had chosen to use that massive majority to throw his own Left wing a few nuggets that hadn’t found their way into the manifesto?

Temptation to do so, however, was minimised by the fact he was surrounded by those who were committed to the New Labour project: the chancellor, Gordon Brown; Alastair Campbell; even John Prescott, his deputy who hailed from the Left, but who put loyalty to his leader above almost every other consideration.

More than a quarter of a century later, there are very different pressures – and personalities – eager to influence the new prime minister-in-waiting, Keir Starmer.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, pictured here during a trip to Morrisons in Swindon, leans further to the right than shadow deputy leader Rayner

Blair’s successor may surpass Blair’s own record in terms of the number of Labour MPs elected to the Commons, even if the levels of enthusiasm among today’s voters is anaemic by comparison.

Starmer is, of course, a very different political animal to Blair; he dwells less on political philosophy and more on electoral arithmetic. He’s less of an orator, more of an administrator.

And he has a wholly different set of advisers, more diverse in terms of their politics, than Blair ever did, chief among them Rayner, his deputy, who sees herself – and is seen by the party – as Starmer’s Left-wing conscience, an old-fashioned socialist.

On his other shoulder, offering contrary advice, is Reeves, the shadow chancellor – by far the most influential of a combination of rather different figures representing the traditional Right-wing of the party.

Both Rayner and Reeves see themselves as contenders for the top job if Starmer falls, making their visible influence on the new prime minister all the more important if they are to woo Labour members, unions and MPs themselves.

For the time being, and for some time after election day, newly-elected and re-elected Labour MPs will be only too happy to be on the government benches at last and will be content to give Starmer whatever he asks for.

But if the honeymoon is a short one, expect many of them eventually to obey the fundamental rule of Labour politics and start taking sides when policy conflicts emerge. And Reeves and Rayner will become the standards around which internal dissent will group.

Starmer’s reaction to suddenly becoming prime minister in charge of a record number of Labour MPs is likely to be rather different from Blair’s.

We already know that he enjoys courting popularity within the party: he deliberately went against the wishes of his then boss, Jeremy Corbyn, in 2018 when, as shadow Brexit secretary, he promised to offer the country a chance to overturn the result of the 2016 EU referendum.

Sir Keir Starmer needs to convince voters that he will be a 'trusted steward of the public purse'

From that moment he was idolised by party members who had been left heartbroken by Brexit, and the leadership was his for the taking whenever Corbyn chose to stand down.

Anticipating voters’ fears that his government would veer madly to the Left as soon as it regains power, Starmer has gone to some length to reassure us.

“We campaign as change Labour and we will govern as change Labour,” he told BBC Breakfast, virtually – and deliberately – copying Blair’s words from 1997. “Change” is the new “New”.

All governments have to deal with unexpected events not covered by their manifestos; the question is whether, given a historically large majority and the power to do whatever he likes, Starmer will feel tempted to indulge his inner socialist.

For a glimpse into the future of such a regime, there is no better place to start than Starmer’s famous (or infamous) 10 pledges he made to Labour Party members when he stood to be leader in 2020 (most of which he publicly recanted having won the contest.)

Wealth taxes

First on Starmer’s list of leadership pledges – as part of a plan to secure “economic justice” – was a promise to increase income tax for the top 5 per cent of earners – those on salaries of more than about £87,000. Given the party’s more recent explicit commitment not to raise income taxes, that now seems an unlikely, or at least politically tricky, option.

A “wealth tax”, on the other hand, could come in various forms – capital gains tax increases, for example, or a return to the ill-fated “mansion tax” proposed by the party under Ed Miliband at the 2015 general election.

Tax is one of several areas in which, having established that Starmer enjoys the applause of the grassroots, Rayner may find it an easy task to cajole him towards more radical, more “progressive” policy solutions.

Early release of prisoners

However energetically he rejects criticisms of his role as director of public prosecutions, Starmer is at heart a London lawyer, in a city and a profession where liberal attitudes prevail on the dinner party circuit.

The cheapest and most practical way the new government could avoid reaching England’s maximum capacity of 88,778 prisoner places in the absence of a major jail-building programme is allowing the early release of thousands.

Labour has insisted it will “turn the page” on the crisis by building new prisons but, even if that is deliverable, it will take time.

If Starmer did oversee the early release of thousands of prisoners, he would invite outrage from the Conservative opposition, given the criticism the current Government has received from Labour for pursuing exactly the same policy. But if the Tories are reduced to fewer than 100 MPs – or even if they are no longer the official Opposition – then such criticism will be easily borne by Labour ministers.

Caving into doctors’ pay demands

A more delicate difficulty is the area of public sector pay. Labour is the party of the public sector: many, if not most, of the new cohort of Labour MPs will have worked either for local government, the health service or the education sector.

The issue of public pay is close to the heart of Starmer's party

Generous pay deals for nurses, doctors and train drivers are close to the heart of the party. Junior doctors – currently in the middle of their 11th walkout over pay since March 2023 – might consider this fortuitous given that they have been demanding a 35 per cent pay rise.

Prime minister Starmer could guarantee innumerable standing ovations at this year’s Labour Party conference if he allowed the purse strings to be loosened for this particular good cause, and whatever misgivings the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, might have about such largesse, it would be amply balanced by the approval of Rayner.

Bringing back free movement

Five years after Labour was humiliated at the polls over (among other things) Brexit, it is the shadow of the EU that will continue to haunt the new administration.

Another key Starmer leadership pledge was to “defend free movement”, and given the Remainer mentality of the Labour Party – despite the 2016 result – the return of freedom of movement would be embraced by the entire party, not least the new cohort of MPs.

The former shadow Brexit secretary is certainly still known to want a “better” trade deal with our biggest trading partner, but has been strangely silent about how we will get one – leaving him vulnerable to Sunak’s attack during Wednesday’s television debate, that “all the things he’s talking about involve accepting more migrants, free movement by the back door”.

Starmer, of course, denied this claim, saying: “We are not going back into the EU, we’re not rejoining the Single Market or customs union, and we’re not accepting freedom of movement.”

But, with the benefit of a super-majority, and the potential support in this case of both Rayner and Reeves, things could soon change.

That he could get such a deal through Parliament is undeniable – with one major caveat. The Salisbury Convention means that the Lords will generally not oppose any measure that the new government had expressly committed to in its manifesto.

Freedom of movement is certainly not an election promise of the Labour Party, which means Starmer could face a tooth-and-claw battle with their lordships if he decides the policy is a price worth paying to improve our balance of trade.

Scrapping the two-child benefit cap

By far the most likely deviation from the published manifesto is the scrapping of the two-child benefit cap, the measure introduced by the Conservatives under David Cameron that prevents parents claiming key benefits for their third or subsequent children.

This is not just because it would be popular among Labour MPs and the party’s various trade union stakeholders, but because the manifesto itself is silent on the issue.

In 2020 Rayner said: “The obscene and inhumane two child cap must go.”

Reeves will have reservations about meeting the estimated £3.4 billion annual cost of scrapping the rule, but she may be persuaded by figures from the IFS that the policy already adversely affects two million children, with another 670,000 affected by the end of the next parliament if it remains in place.

As with every new spending commitment, that would risk pushing over a large, expensive domino that would have repercussions in other areas of policy.

Despite Labour attempts to convince us that it has “no plans” to raise taxes, any changes to make the welfare system more generous are likely to require additional revenue raising.

Renationalising Thames Water

In 2020 Starmer pledged to bring rail, mail, energy and water into “common ownership” – a promise designed to win the hearts of socialist MPs seeking the nationalisation of industries that have long been in private hands.

Given the public dissatisfaction with Thames Water and its dreadful record in sewage treatment, Starmer will surely come under pressure to renationalise the company, even at the risk of making its £18 billion of debt a public liability.

We may be about to see whether changing a company’s private status to public actually does have any practical impact on its behaviour and productivity.

Endorsing Stonewall’s rights agenda

One issue that has attracted an unexpected level of attention in this campaign, an issue that Starmer looks visibly uncomfortable discussing, is women’s rights, specifically in relation to the encroachment of those rights by trans people.

And while the Labour leader has been seen to move incrementally away from the position he previously adopted – support for self-ID for trans people and his ridicule-attracting comment that “99.9 per cent of women… haven’t got a penis” – he is regarded with deep suspicion by feminists, including the Harry Potter author JK Rowling and one of his own MPs, Rosie Duffield, who is standing for re-election in Canterbury.

Labour’s manifesto faces both ways on the trans issue. It promises a “trans-inclusive ban” on conversion practices, which is widely expected to endorse therapies that affirm the desires of individuals, including children, to adopt a new gender identity.

It's unclear which stance Starmer, pictured at a Pride event with Angela Rayner, takes on the trans issue

But the manifesto also commits a Labour government to implementing the Cass Review (into trans health services for young people in England), which raises serious questions about the wisdom of “affirmation” therapy when it comes to gender-questioning young people.

No one knows for sure what Starmer believes on this thorny issue; during the campaign he has repeatedly hidden his views behind cosy phrases about the toxicity of the debate and how it must be conducted in a respectful manner.

But he has signally failed to echo the Conservative promise to secure female-only spaces by redefining “sex” as “biological sex” in the Equality Act.

Which makes feminists and their allies suspect the worst: that a Starmer-led government will – perhaps by inaction – endorse fully the Stonewall agenda by making it easier for men to identify as women and invade women’s spaces, sports and services.

The danger of blank spaces

The danger from what a Labour government with an overwhelming majority might do comes less from the promises written in black and white in its manifesto than from the blank spaces where we are left to guess the party’s intentions. There is a point at which “wriggle room” becomes intent.

Consider Starmer’s dilemma: there are a finite number of paid government positions – “payroll jobs” – that he can dole out to Labour MPs, meaning that if the polls are correct and he has a huge majority, there will be hundreds of government backbenchers whose hope of securing ministerial preferment is vanishingly remote.

Select committees can help keep idle hands busy, and the whips will decide which colleagues defending marginal seats can be allowed time off to campaign at home.

But the real threat is expectations. In 1997, after 18 years of opposition, Labour, its MPs and its members, were willing to tolerate a snail’s pace of modest reform provided they could once more sit on the government’s side of the Commons chamber.

Today, after 14 years in opposition, the party feels less patient, more eager for more radical change than Starmer is offering. Part of that difference is in the leaders themselves: Blair could tell a story and explain his politics. He could do so in an inspiring fashion that impressed even his opponents and gave substance to his policies.

Starmer, without Blair’s gifts for oratory or his political skills in mapping out a cohesive narrative, has less goodwill to rely upon from the wider movement. If he wants to impress the rank and file, he may well have to deliver more than he’s promised in the manifesto. Yet if he goes down that road, he will only resurrect criticism of him as a political weathervane.

Even before polling day in this 2024 election, Starmer, while confident of becoming prime minister in less than a week, is already facing the perpetual and insoluble dilemma of office: to do what’s right, or what’s popular within your party.