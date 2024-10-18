Battle Lines: China’s wargames, a royal trip to Sudan border

Venetia Rainey
·1 min read
China flew a record 125 warplanes near Taiwan during the 'Joint Sword 2024-B' military drills, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense
China flew a record 125 warplanes near Taiwan during the ‘Joint Sword 2024-B’ military drills, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense - RITCHIE B TONGO/Shutterstock

Is China threatening to take action in Taiwan? On today’s episode of Battle Lines we’ll be looking at China’s aggressive war games around Taiwan and what it tells us about their plans to ‘reunify’ the island with the mainland. Plus, a behind the scenes look at a British royal’s trip to the Sudanese-Chad border.

Across the world, from Europe to Asia, from the Americas to the Middle East, tensions are rising between nation states as the traditional alliances and alignments evolve in the 21st century.

This year sees war in Europe and the Middle East, and elections in major economies, from the US and the UK to Taiwan. Insurgencies flare in Yemen and Myanmar, tensions escalate in East Africa, and all around the world the international security architecture buckles under increasing pressure.

Battle Lines, a new podcast from The Telegraph, combines on-the-ground reporting with analytical expertise to help the listener to better understand the course of world politics, wars and tensions, as fault lines grind and slip in an increasingly dangerous and confusing multipolar world.

Listen to Battle Lines using the audio player in this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or your favourite podcast app.

Latest Stories

  • Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says

    Russia is warning Israel to not even consider striking Iranian nuclear facilities, state news agency TASS quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday. After Iran's missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1, there has been speculation that Israel could strike Iran's nuclear facilities, as it has long threatened to do.

  • India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' Trudeau says

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday India made "a horrific mistake" by thinking it could interfere as aggressively as it allegedly did in Canada's sovereignty. Trudeau made the remark two days after Canada kicked out six Indian diplomats, linking them to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada and alleging a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in the country. "The Indian government made a horrific mistake in thinking that they could interfere as aggressively as they did in the safety and sovereignty of Canada," he told an independent probe into foreign interference in Canadian politics.

  • At BRICS summit, Russia to push to end dollar dominance

    Russia is seeking to convince BRICS countries to build an alternative platform for international payments that would be immune to Western sanctions when it hosts the group's leaders at a summit next week. President Vladimir Putin is keen to build up BRICS - which has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as well as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - as a powerful counterweight to the West in global politics and trade. The Oct. 22-24 summit in the city of Kazan is being presented by Moscow as evidence that Western efforts to isolate Russia have failed.

  • Opinion - Biden is handcuffing our allies, emboldening Putin and the Axis of Evil

    Bob Woodward's new book "War" reveals that Russian President Vladimir Putin was emboldened to invade Ukraine in February 2022 after President Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, and that the West is in a global ideological third world war with Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

  • Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' includes a big hurdle for the West: NATO membership for Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday his plan to win his country’s fight against Russia’s invasion could bring peace next year, but it contains a step that some crucial Western allies have so far refused to countenance: inviting Ukraine to join NATO before the war ends.

  • US Stealth Bombers Strike Houthi Weapons Sites in Yemen

    (Bloomberg) -- US B-2 stealth bombers struck weapons-storage sites linked to Houthi rebels in Yemen, the latest effort to blunt attacks by the Iran-backed group that have disrupted commercial shipping in the Red Sea.Most Read from BloombergInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityOne City’s Plan to Re-Link a Neighborhood That Robert Moses DividedHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtChicago Should Consider Furloughs, Higher Booze Tax, Watchdog SaysMexico Seeks to Halve Permitting Time to Attract More

  • Any deployment of US nuclear arms to Japan would collapse regional stability, Russia says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Any deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons to Japan in the framework of an "Asian NATO" would lead to a collapse in regional stability, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, on the eve of taking office, outlined a plan to revamp Tokyo's closest alliance by locking Washington into an "Asian NATO" and stationing Japanese troops on U.S. soil.

  • China urges India to handle Taiwan issue cautiously after Mumbai office opening

    China urged India on Thursday to handle Taiwan issues with caution and avoid interference in the improvement of Sino-India relations following the opening of another Taiwan de facto consulate in Mumbai. China opposes moves by any countries it has ties with to engage in official contacts with Taiwan, said Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, at a regular news conference. The Taiwanese government opened its third representative office in India on Wednesday, Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported, adding to existing offices in New Delhi and Chennai.

  • Opinion: What more do the U.S. and its allies need? It's time to take out Iran's nuclear sites

    Iran's belligerence in the Mideast should be a signal to the United States: It cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

  • EU's Borrell questions US giving Israel one month to improve Gaza situation

    The EU's foreign policy chief on Thursday appeared to criticise the United States giving Israel one month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying that during that time, too many people would die. One month delay at the current pace of people being killed.

  • How the India-Canada fallout could affect trade and immigration

    The stakes for both countries are high as the rift over allegations that India ran a campaign to intimidate Sikh separatists in Canada deepens.

  • US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies accused of helping make Russian attack drones

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury on Thursday announced sanctions against two Chinese makers of drone engines and parts that the Biden administration said directly helped Russia build long-range attack drones used in the war in Ukraine.

  • Visiting U.S. delegation to Haiti delivered a strong message to the warring leaders

    “We think it’s important that there’s a pathway forward where these different Haitian political actors can work together constructively and also put together a unified front to the international community.”

  • UK considering sanctions for Israeli ministers amid ‘dire’ situation in Gaza

    The UK, along with France and Algeria, called an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the lack of aid entering northern Gaza.

  • Who supplies Israel with weapons?

    The United States has warned Israel it may stop supplying the country with weapons unless the humanitarian situation in Gaza improves.

  • Israel says it killed the Hamas mastermind behind October 7. Here’s what we know

    More than a year after Hamas’ devastating October 7 attacks on Israel, the country’s military said Thursday it had killed the man it considers to have been the chief architect of that cross-border incursion – raising questions about the future of the war and of the militant group itself, which has faced blow after blow in recent months.

  • US officials who resigned over Biden's Gaza policy form new PAC

    Two U.S. officials who resigned last year in protest over President Joe Biden's policy on the Gaza war have launched a lobbying organization and a political action committee to advocate for a revamp of Washington's long-standing stance on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict. Josh Paul, a former State Department official and Tariq Habash, who used to work as a policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Education, said the American public is no longer in favor of unconditionally sending U.S. weapons to Israel but that elected officials have lagged behind.

  • Iranian foreign minister discusses regional tensions with Egyptian officials in Cairo

    CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi discussed rising tensions in the region with Egyptian officials Thursday in Cairo during the first such visit by a top Iranian official to the North African nation in around a decade.

  • Moscow and Beijing announce further cooperation during international group meeting in Pakistan

    ISLAMABAD (AP) — Leaders and top officials from an international group founded to counter Western alliances met in Pakistan's capital Wednesday, with Moscow and Beijing announcing they will boost cooperation.

  • UK's new foreign minister travels to China seeking 'pragmatic' ties

    Foreign minister David Lammy will arrive in China on Friday seeking to demonstrate Britain's new government is taking a pragmatic and strategic approach to building ties with Beijing, even while acknowledging areas of sharp disagreement. The Labour government, elected in July, wants to show it is serious about engaging with China, balancing a desire to co-operate on economic and global matters with challenging Beijing on issues like its support for Russia's war in Ukraine. Lammy's two-day visit includes a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday before visiting Shanghai to meet British businesses operating in China.