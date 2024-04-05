Battle Lines: Six month anniversary of the war in Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - APRIL 03: Palestinians, who are unable to meet their basic needs due to the Israeli army's obstruction of humanitarian aid, receive a bag of flour from an aid truck in the north of Gaza City, Gaza on April 03, 2024. (Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images) - Anadolu/Getty Images

In this episode of Battle Lines, we reflect on the upcoming 6 month anniversary of the October 7thh attacks in Israel that sparked an invasion of Gaza. We speak to the Telegraph’s Middle East Correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva and Senior Foreign Correspondent Sophia Yan as they reflect on the past 6 months and what the future holds for Israel, Hamas, and a Palestinian state.

