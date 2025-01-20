Battle Lines: Trump’s mission for Ukraine and Taiwan

Roland Oliphant
·1 min read
President Donald Trump after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration
President Donald Trump after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration - Shawn Thew/AP

As the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal comes into effect, we speak with Jotam Confino to hear why he thinks the deal is unlikely to hold and why Israelis are angry with Netanyahu’s government. We also hear from Rosalia Bollen, UNICEF Communications Specialist, who describes the scale of the humanitarian challenge in the Gaza strip where 1. 8 million people are in urgent need of emergency shelter, food and essential household items.

Plus: On Donald Trump’s first day back in the White House, Brussels correspondent Joe Barnes examines just what he wants from the world, and whether he’ll get it.

Battle Lines, a podcast from The Telegraph, combines on-the-ground reporting with analytical expertise to help the listener to better understand the course of world politics, wars and tensions, as fault lines grind and slip in an increasingly dangerous and confusing multipolar world.

Listen to Battle Lines using the audio player in this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or your favourite podcast app.

