Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration winds down with parade
Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration winds down with parade
Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration winds down with parade
Martha Stewart has finally weighed in on the 2024 election and endorsed a candidate.During the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum on Tuesday, Stewart shared that she would definitely be tuning in to the evening’s debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump: “Oh, you bet.” But for the first time this go-round, she also said who she’s voting for: “Kamala,” she said, with an emphasis on its correct pronunciation.Stewart supports Harris because she wants a president “who doesn’t hate New York” and “
"I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.
“I have known Pam my entire life, which is why I sadly cannot endorse her for this or any public office," the actor said.
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply be
Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.
The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.
The actress detailed her "last workout" before she films her latest movie role
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Nasdaq over a routine trading halt in shares of his social media company and even threatened to move the listing to the New York Stock Exchange.
The New York Times journalist pushed back at the former president's latest claim.
Rod Stewart made an intervention in the race for the White House on Friday with a plea for aid for Ukraine—and by implication an attack on Donald Trump.The veteran British singer used an appearance at a stadium concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to call explicitly for continued support for Ukraine, calling the Russian invasion “evil” and displaying pictures of the toll it has taken on the country’s people.Stewart, 79, has rarely spoken on political issues in public—but has recently become a Trump criti
The late night host made a prediction of when and how the former president will hurt his own supporters.
Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese
"I was like, 'If you tell that joke on air, I'm leaving.'"
The veteran GOP strategist asked a scathing question of the former president and Republican nominee.
When panelist Ana Navarro heard the term "the Big D," she immediately demanded specificity.
Seventeen months after losing his dad, Christopher Reeve, to heart failure, Will's mother, Dana, died of cancer. Here's what happened to the young teen next
There simply aren't enough fire emojis, for Rita Ora's latest Instagram Story upload which sees her completely nude.
A Democratic strategist who helped organize a “White Dudes for Harris” call said he is fighting back against a subpoena from Republican House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Friday. “I am objecting to the subpoena issued by Jim Jordan and the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee in its entirety. This subpoena serves no legitimate…
The "View" co-host had a not-so-nice "thing to say" to the GOP politician after he offered his two cents on the pop star.
"The real action takes place while everyone is waiting for the rally to start, not during the actual speech."