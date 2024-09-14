Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration winds down with parade

The Daily Beast

Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he's defeated on Election Day."We have a lot of young people here," Trump said. "My audiences, they've gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?"