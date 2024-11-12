'Like a battleground': Tulsa Warrior Hockey Club is an ultimate hat trick
'Like a battleground': Tulsa Warrior Hockey Club is an ultimate hat trick
'Like a battleground': Tulsa Warrior Hockey Club is an ultimate hat trick
The prize of the Oilers' 2020 trade deadline hit waivers on Monday.
After Dante Fabbro was claimed off NHL waivers on Sunday, the Leafs' Matt Benning, Avalanche's Kaapo Kahkonen and Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou are on the wire.
Landon Sim in trouble with the OHL again?
This former Edmonton Oilers goalie signed with a new team this season and has yet to play a game.
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not hide his frustration after the team's rough loss to the Senators.
Pro surfer Caroline Marks also joins the group of all-star athletes in the upcoming issue
This Flyers prospect had an excellent game.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Caufield scored twice, including the game-winner, to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 7-5 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
Sunday's Week 10 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers saw one of the league's more reliable kickers in Jake Moody miss three field goals. And while it's always frustrating when an offense doesn't come up with points, no player should react like how Deebo Samuel did…
Week 10 was another chalky week for the NFL. Even this week's upsets were reasonable. The Pittsburgh Steelers coming off a bye? That's eight straight wins for Mike Tomlin. An interim head coach making his debut in a rivalry game? That "we just fired our head coach"…
In case you missed it, the Cowboys are cooked, and now players are unintentionally — perhaps intentionally — throwing head coach Mike McCarthy under the bus. Anything that could go wro
Mike Williams knows where the red line is as a member of the Steelers and he isn't afraid to let Aaron Rodgers know about it.
Ex-Buffalo coach shares story of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wowing Bills owner.
If you were expecting a normal season finale, you came to the wrong series.
Lekkerimaki and Young have both yet to make their NHL debuts
Tensions were rising on the San Francisco sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but all 49ers players involved aren't worried about it.
Taylor Swift made it to her fifth NFL game of the season on Sunday afternoon as Kansas City hosted Denver with the hopes of remaining undefeated. Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce had a touchdown in the intensely dramatic game that saw t
TORONTO — Nick Suzuki felt his group did some good things. Kirby Dach had no issue with the effort.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb was unhappy about losing a ball in the sun on an incompletion that helped keep Dallas from scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the first half of a 34-6 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.
It's Hockey Hall of Fame induction weekend in Toronto and as former Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber is getting inducted, we've learned a few things about his career including what led to him pulling the plug.