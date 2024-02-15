Battles for besieged Avdiivka ‘many times more hellish’ than Bakhmut, 3rd Assault Brigade says

Avdiivka

The fighting in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where additional units have redeployed as reinforcements, is many times more difficult than previous battles for Bakhmut, the Deputy Commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Major Maksym Zhorin, said on Telegram on Feb. 15.

The Third Brigade is performing combat missions in conditions "that even we could hardly imagine." The soldiers are facing "not just superior forces" of the Russian army, but their numbers are "huge" and Russian forces are "pushing from all sides."

"The battles in Avdiivka are many times more hellish than the hottest battles of this phase of the war, which were in Bakhmut," said Zhorin.

He posted a video of the brigade's anti-tank fighters after the battle.

Soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade confirmed earlier that they had been deployed near Avdiivka to reinforce Ukrainian military units. Separate battalions raided Russian-held areas, while enemy forces in the Ukrainian military's sector amounted to approximately seven brigades.

Dmytro Lykhoviy, a representative of the Tavria operational and strategic troop grouping, said on Feb. 8 that fighting was continuing in Avdiivka within the city limits.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration stated on Feb. 14 that the road to Avdiivka was completely exposed to enemy fire. According to Lykhoviy, if Russia cuts the main logistical artery to Avdiivka, there are backup routes.

Russian troops intensified their offensive on Avdiivka in October 2023, simultaneously with massive strikes on the town.

