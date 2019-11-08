Bayern interim coach Flick braces for stormy Bundesliga debut

SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (NOVEMBER 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

BAYERN MUNICH INTERIM COACH, HANSI FLICK:

"Clearly, it's a game being played at a very high level, teams have excellent players and Dortmund play extremely well, they have talented players who are very quick on the offence and so for us it's obviously important that we hold up against that and utilise our defence but in addition to that we need to make sure we're using all the possibilities we have available and ..."

BAYERN MUNICH INTERIM COACH, HANSI FLICK:

"When you have a good defence, it's also essentially better for the players in the offence line-up, you have more trust in your own team and therefore for me the defence is more the point to focus on. In the last few games we've shown where we need to improve, namely our defence, where we've ..."

BAYERN MUNICH INTERIM COACH, HANSI FLICK:

"The game with Dortmund, that's the goal, and we are obviously aiming to come out with a victory and that's what is motivating me personally at the moment, it's driving the team as well and it's an absolute highlight in the league - everyone is watching this game. We're all looking forward to it, I feel that the team is ready and so there's good reason to be positive tomorrow."

BAYERN MUNICH FAN, MAXIMILIAN OBERHOFER:

"Yeah, for sure he has experience from the national team. As far as I'm concerned, it would be good for him to stay on."

BAYERN MUNICH FAN, SIMON OBERHOFER:

"So I think it's always difficult when a coach leaves, but with the experience that he has, I think Hansi Flick could also stay."

BAYERN MUNICH FAN, LEROY BATISTA:

"I think Bayern is definitely motivated enough now and as far as the game with Dortmund is concerned, I'm confident that Bayern will make up the three points here in Munich. I think they've definitely got a good line-up and I think the quality and quantity in place are definitely enough to beat a team like Borussia Dortmund."

BAYERN MUNICH FAN, MARIANO ORELLANA:

"Yeah, I think it's going to be an even game, but I think maybe we can do it. 3-2 to Bayern with two goals from Lewandowski and one from Goretzka.'

STORY: Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick has his work cut out for him as he seeks to plug the champions' leaky defence and inspire some confidence ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga clash with visitors Borussia Dortmund.

Assistant coach Flick was put in temporary charge after Niko Kovac was sacked in the wake of Bayern's humiliating 5-1 drubbing at Eintracht Frankfurt.

That defeat left Bayern in fourth place, four points off surprise leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach in the tightest Bundesliga title race in years.

Long-term injuries to defenders Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez present a major problem for Flick with Bayern leaking goals all season and facing one of the league's most potent attacks.

Bayern have conceded 16 goals in 10 league games, the same as strugglers Fortuna Duesseldorf and more than 14th-placed Union Berlin.

Bayern took a step forward on Wednesday, beating Olympiakos in the Champions League 2-0 for their first clean sheet in all competitions since Sept. 21.

But it is not just the defence that Flick, a former Germany assistant coach, must address. Confidence is a major issue for a side who find themselves in an unfamiliar position after dominating the league for years.

Bayern have won the last seven consecutive league titles, the best run in the history of the Bundesliga, but they have not been firing on all cylinders this season.

High-profile signing Philippe Coutinho has been disappointing so far, while the club has depended almost exclusively on Robert Lewandowski's scoring ability with the Pole having netted 14 times in 10 games so far.

Dortmund will be going into the game brimming with confidence after their win over the previously unbeaten VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga last week and their comeback victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dortmund, in second place on 19 points, one ahead of Bayern, were trailing 2-0 at halftime against the Italians before scoring three times to clinch victory.

