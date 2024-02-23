Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he's not the 'only problem' at the club

MUNICH (AP) — Thomas Tuchel doesn’t think he’s the “only problem” at Bayern Munich, but the coach is looking forward to having more freedom in his decisions at the club after agreeing to leave at the end of the season.

“There’s clarity. And clarity brings freedom,” Tuchel said Friday. “Decisions, also for the coach, are now characterized by greater freedom. You no longer need to consider the long-term implications when making a decision.”

Tuchel was speaking two days after Bayern announced he will leave the club at the end of the season. Three straight defeats left the club in crisis and raised the prospect of its first campaign without a trophy in 12 years.

Bayern next plays Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Tuchel has at most 18 games left in charge at Bayern — and that would only be if his team manages to overturn a one-goal deficit to Lazio from the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 and went on to reach the final in London on June 1.

Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen was eight points clear of Bayern before its game at home to Mainz on Friday.

Tuchel said he can approach each game more freely, knowing that he will not be responsible for what happens after the season.

“Now as a coach it definitely gives you a bit of leeway in decision-making where you can be a little more ruthless,” Tuchel said.

Tuchel made clear he does not feel fully responsible for Bayern’s decline. The Bavarian powerhouse has won the last 11 Bundesliga titles – a record – but it only won last season’s title because Borussia Dortmund squandered its title chance on the final day.

“I don’t think I’m the only problem, but of course I’m responsible,” said Tuchel, who didn’t specify what the other problems may be. “It’s not a straightforward matter. If there was someone clearly to blame, the coach, then someone else would be sitting here today.”

Tuchel said his enthusiasm was not diminished for the remaining games.

“I love football, I love the job,” Tuchel said. “Of course I will do the job with the same energy as before.”

