Bayern overcomes Wolfsburg in Tuchel's last home game in charge

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Lovro Zvonarek scored minutes into his first Bundesliga start on Sunday to help injury-hit Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in Thomas Tuchel’s last home game in charge.

Later Sunday, league champion Bayer Leverkusen will aim to stretch its record unbeaten run to 50 games across all competitions in Bochum, where it experienced its last defeat almost a year ago.

The 19-year-old Zvonarek fired in for Bayern off the far post in the fourth minute, and Leon Goretzka grabbed the second goal nine minutes later.

Bryan Zaragoza thought he’d made it 3-0 with his first Bundesliga goal but it was ruled out through VAR for an offside infringement.

Bayern threatened to run riot despite the absence of injured forwards Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman. Wolfsburg’s defense regrouped as Bayern’s intensity dropped.

Tuchel, who agreed in February to leave Bayern at the end of the season, was able to take off goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with some 15 minutes remaining. Neuer was making his 500th Bundesliga appearance.

Swedish defender Matteo Vinlöf went on at the same time for his Bayern debut, and Zvonarek went off in the 90th for the 18-year-old Jonathan Asp-Jensen to make his debut.

Hoffenheim routed relegated Darmstadt 6-0 in the early game.

St. Pauli clinched promotion from the second division.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Worst leg break in MMA history? Be the judge, if you have the stomach to watch

    Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor and Chris Weidman move aside – this might be the most gruesome leg break in MMA history.

  • Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins have differing opinions on Bennett-Marchand collision

    The interaction happened about three-and-a-half minutes into the first period of Florida’s win over Boston in Game 3.

  • Brandel Chamblee and LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim have heated, profanity-laden exchange on social media

    The gloves are off.

  • 'We need to win': Maple Leafs brass hints at change after yet another playoff failure

    TORONTO — Keith Pelley was reminded of the first time he watched Liverpool play up close. The Premier League giant with an illustrious soccer history in both England and Europe are followed by a rabid supporters craving success. The club's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem rings around its storied Anfield home at every match. Pelley saw similar passion from Toronto Maple Leafs fans this spring during a brief foray into the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Leafs' short playoff journey once again ended in

  • Photo: Mateusz Rebecki reveals horrifying facial damage from brutal UFC on ESPN 56 loss

    Mateusz Rebecki looked like he was in something far worse than a fight when showing the damage from his UFC on ESPN 56 stoppage loss.

  • Accusations fly in wake of ugly player melee following Toronto FC's 3-2 loss to NYCFC

    Toronto FC saw its five-game winning streak end in ugly fashion Saturday in a 3-2 loss to New York City FC that saw seven yellow cards, one red and a frenzied post-game melee. There was bad blood between the two teams dating back to New York's 2-1 win on March 16 when there was an altercation in the tunnel at halftime at Yankee Stadium. New York coach Nick Cushing had played down that incident when asked about it on the lead-up to Saturday's match, saying: "There was nothing in it. It was two te

  • Connor Bedard scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Britain 4-2 at hockey worlds

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Connor Bedard scored twice in his world championship debut, and Canada overcame a surprise early deficit to open its title defence at the world hockey championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain on Saturday. The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. “It was a good first game, but we want to keep improving and be on

  • What’s on the line? Local fisherman catches 7-foot shark fishing near the Skyway Bridge

    The shark weighed over 200 pounds.

  • Djokovic 'felt different' in shock loss after bottle incident

    Novak Djokovic says he felt hampered by the after-effects of being hit on the head by a bottle as he fell to a shock Italian Open defeat by Alejandro Tabilo.

  • Caitlin Clark, much like Larry Bird, the focus of talks about race and double standards in sports

    For much of the past two years, Caitlin Clark has been the centerpiece of the college basketball world. Now Clark, like NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird was 45 years ago, is involuntarily the focus of discussions about race and her transition to professional basketball. Though Clark hasn't said anything to fuel the Black-white narrative surrounding her meteoric rise, talks about a double standard are being had. “I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about Black and whit

  • Video: KSW 94 delivers one of MMA’s greatest walkouts ever – for a 14-second fight

    It's never a good sign when a fighter's walkout last multiple times longer than his fight, especially when it's in a losing effort.

  • Korda's record title hopes fade away at Founders Cup

    Nelly Korda's hopes of a record-breaking sixth consecutive LPGA title fade at the Founders Cup.

  • Bouchard lifts Edmonton Oilers to 4-3 overtime win over Canucks in Game 2

    VANCOUVER — Kris Knoblauch said some silent prayers as he watched his Edmonton Oilers warm up on the ice Friday night. The head coach's team was less than an hour from facing the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of their second round playoff series and Knoblauch wasn't sure whether star forward Leon Draisaitl would be able to play. Turns out he had nothing to worry about. Draisaitl not only played, but scored and contributed three assists as the Oilers topped the Canucks 4-3 in overtime. The result l

  • Bruins, Panthers debate legality of Sam Bennett hit on Boston star Brad Marchand

    Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury after a big hit from the Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett.

  • Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with Maple Leafs, dead at 79

    TORONTO — Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada's team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79. The Maple Leafs confirmed Ellis's death on social media Saturday. A cause of death was not given. Ellis played his entire 15-season NHL career in Toronto and had 640 points (332 goals, 308 assists) over 1,034 games. He is one of five players to reach 1,000 games with the club. He was a four-time all-star and member of the last Maple Leafs

  • Djokovic says he's 'fine' after being hit on the head by a water bottle

    Novak Djokovic said he was “fine” after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday. A man was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head. After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s three RBIs help Blue Jays rally past Twins 10-8

    TORONTO — As Vladimir Guerrero Jr., came to the plate in the sixth inning the fans at Rogers Centre gave him a standing ovation, already anticipating that he'd be able to drive in the tying run and maybe the go-ahead score. He didn't disappoint. Guerrero's two-run single in the sixth was his fourth hit as he finished with three RBIs, a run, and a stolen base to help the Toronto Blue Jays rally past the Minnesota Twins 10-8 on Saturday. Guerrero said he knew the 35,069 fans were cheering him on w

  • Sean Burroughs, former MLB player, Little League World Series and Olympic champion, dies at 43

    Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who won an Olympic gold medal and went on to a major league career that was interrupted by substance abuse, has died. USA Today, citing unnamed sources, reported Burroughs died at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, California, where he grew up. “It is with heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our Coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away,” Doug Wittman, president of Long Beach Little League, wrote in a statement posted on social media Friday.

  • Rafael Nadal reconsidering his status for the French Open after a lopsided loss in Rome

    Fifteen days before he is scheduled to play in what will likely be his final French Open, Rafael Nadal is so unsatisfied with his level of tennis that he's still debating whether or not to go to Roland Garros. Nadal’s surgically repaired hip and his 37-year-old legs didn’t provide him with the necessary means to be competitive enough on Saturday as ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz overwhelmed the 22-time Grand Slam champion on the Spaniard’s beloved clay for a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the third round of the Italian Open. It was Nadal's first match against a top-10 player in 1½ years and he couldn't have been more disappointed.

  • ‘Contract killer’ Brooks Koepka man to beat at US PGA Championship – Andy North

    Koepka’s victory at Oak Hill last year made him the first LIV Golf player to win a major after joining the Saudi-funded breakaway.