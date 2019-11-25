Bayern relishing raucous Red Star reception, says Flick

1. (SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN MANAGER, HANSI FLICK, SAYING:

"All options are open, that's how it is. I know many players need to stay in rhythm and that's what we're trying to keep tuned. Then again, a player sometimes needs a break to regenerate, as they play a lot. That's why we need to balance it precisely, to set the team up. But one thing is certain - tomorrow we want to clinch the group win. We want it here, in this stadium, even though it'll be difficult with the mood, the atmosphere even though this team beat some rivals as hosts. That's why it's important for us to be focused on the tasks tomorrow and complete the group win."

STORY: Buoyant Bayern Munich are looking forward to visiting former nemesis Red Star Belgrade in a bid to secure top spot in Champions League Group B, coach Hansi Flick said on Monday (November 25).

The German giants top the group with a maximum 12 points from four games, five more than Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they will secure the top spot with a match to spare if they beat Red Star at their Rajko Mitic stadium on Tuesday (November 26).

Third-placed Red Star, who beat Bayern 4-3 on aggregate in the 1991 European Cup semi-final en route to winning the continent's elite club competition, are third with three points while bottom team Olympiakos have one.

Flick, who took over as interim manager from Croatian Niko Kovac on November 3, said he was looking forward to the atmosphere in the Red Star stadium and even showed the players clips to let them know what to expect.

The coach has enjoyed a perfect start at the helm with three straight wins as Bayern scored 10 goals and conceded none after the club's former midfielder replaced Kovac.

The 54-year old acknowledged he was enjoying his time in charge as he hit the ground running in adverse circumstances.