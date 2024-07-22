Will Bayley: Strictly Come Dancing left him me ‘horrific’ injury I’ll ‘never get over’

Will Bayley has criticised Strictly Come Dancing for how he was treated during his time on the BBC series.

The Paralympian, who participated in the BBC series in 2019, had to withdraw after six weeks due to a severe knee ligament injury sustained during rehearsals.

The 36-year-old is the latest celebrity to share concerns about the show after Zara McDermott and Amanda Abbington spoke about their bad experiences.

The athlete revealed that the injury happened when his professional partner, Janette Manrara, insisted he redo a jump after an initial “rubbish” attempt, resulting in excruciating pain he will endure "forever."

Due to his condition, arthrogryposis, which limits certain limb movements, Bayley had to complete the move with straight knees. Unfortunately, he fell to the ground and immediately felt "horrific pain," marking a turning point in his Strictly journey.

Bayley suffered a serious knee injury while practising for Strictly Come Dancing (PA Archive)

“We practised a few times and I was really careful,” he told The Sun. “But then Janette said my jump was ‘rubbish’ and I needed to smile more and go for it and show a bit of passion.

“I was lying on the floor thinking my whole career was over. I heard my leg crack, I couldn’t breathe.”

Recalling how the injury has affected his training, he added: “I’ll never get over that injury – you have it for life. I’ve already got a limiting disability but this on top of it. I wake up in the morning and it hurts. I can now only train for a couple hours before it’s sore.”

Bayley alleged that after his injury, he was taken to a hotel and given ice instead of being immediately hospitalised. The following day, he was asked to attempt some dance moves despite the pain.

It was only two days after the accident, when he finally saw medical professionals at a hospital, that he was advised to withdraw from the competition.

Bayley clarified that he “didn't have an issue” with Manrara, who now co-hosts Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, but blamed the intense pressure placed on the professionals by the show's producers.

Bayley with pro partner Janette Manrara (Ray Burmiston/BBC) (PA Media)

He added: “Ultimately, I think she was under a lot of pressure by the bosses to perform a certain way and I think it was them pushing me that caused the accident. I feel she could have protected me more... It was mentally hard and I didn’t want to let her down.”

The sports star underwent surgery in 2020 to aid his recovery, a procedure covered by the broadcaster. However, in the months that followed, he gained three stone, battled depression, and feared for the future of his sporting career. He sought therapy through Paralympics GB to cope with the aftermath of his injury.

Despite his struggles, he claimed that his request for compensation for loss of earnings was denied by the BBC. He has now joined the ongoing investigation into the series, alleging a lack of duty of care by the show's producers.

A BBC spokesperson told The Standard: “We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required.”

The Standard has contacted Janette Manrara’s rep for comment.

Bayley’s comments come after Graziano Di Prima confessed to kicking his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, leading to his axing from the upcoming series.

This revelation emerged during an investigation prompted by Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, who raised concerns about her treatment by Giovanni Pernice during rehearsals. Pernice has denied any wrongdoing but will also not return to the show when it resumes in September.

Reports have since emerged that a third pro who used to be on the show has been named as a ‘person of interest’.

The BBC has also announced that they are taking measures in order to introduce ‘practical steps’ to support welfare. Dance rehearsals will now be monitored, and a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times.