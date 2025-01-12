bayshore little league

CBC

At his ranch in Black Pines, just outside Kamloops, B.C., Ed LeBourdais knows how to get his bulls' attention.Grabbing a five-gallon bucket, he gives it a few firm thumps to summon his herd."They all come once you beat the bucket," he told CBC's Daybreak Kamloops host Shelly Joyce. "The older guys will definitely come first. The younger ones, they'll follow when we start [scattering grain]."Among the towering figures lured by the rhythmic thuds is Potlicker, a 1,700-pound bull who has made a nam