Where are Baywatch's biggest stars now?

As documentary After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun arrives on Disney+, we look at what became of some of its best-known cast after leaving the show.

Some of the original Baywatch cast are telling all in a new documentary - but what did they do after the show? (Getty)

Baywatch was the TV phenomenon of the 90s, with its red swimsuits still instantly recognisable today.

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson led a cast that featured the likes of Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa and Yasmine Bleeth, making stars of all those who joined the show.

Now, new four-part documentary After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun will delve into the show's controversies, impossible beauty standards and its effect on the cast's lives, showing revealing interviews with some of the original stars.

But what did Baywatch's biggest names go on to do after life on the beach? We take a look at what the rest of their careers had in store for them.

David Hasselhoff | Mitch Buchannon

David Hasselhoff became a worldwide sensation after Baywatch. (Getty)

The Hoff was already Baywatch's star signing when the show began in 1989 - he had found fame on The Young and the Restless, followed by his lead role in Knight Rider.

Hasselhoff also served as a producer on Baywatch and when it came to an end, he was happy to poke fun at himself with parody appearances in films including The Spongebob SquarePants Movie and DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story.

Reality TV has also seen plenty of The Hoff over the years as he has competed in Dancing with the Stars and served as a judge on both America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent. He even met his third wife, Hayley Roberts from Wales who is nearly 30 years younger than him, during BGT auditions. The star has released 15 studio albums with his music career at its strongest in Germany and Switzerland.

However, his life hasn't been without difficulty - he has struggled with alcohol addiction and told The Mirror in 2015 about regularly attending AA meetings.

Pamela Anderson | CJ Parker

The star of Baywatch was undoubtedly Pamela Anderson. (Getty)

Along with David Hasselhoff, the other face of Baywatch for most of the show's fans was Pamela Anderson who starred as CJ Parker.

She had landed a role in US sitcom Home Improvement the year before joining Baywatch and was a regular model in Playboy, but it was playing CJ that really sent her career soaring.

Anderson's life was hugely affected by the theft of a sex tape of her and then-husband Tommy Lee, which was taken from their home and leaked. In the 2023 documentary Pamela, A Love Story she opened up on how it had ruined her career and relationship, as well as her anger at seeing it made into recent TV miniseries Pam & Tommy where she was played by Lily James.

Her most famous film role was in Barb Wire in 1996, and Anderson, who has been married five times, has also appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in the US and Dancing On Ice in the UK.

She is known for her animal rights activism and her support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who she regularly visited while he was imprisoned in the UK.

Alexandra Paul | Stephanie Holden

Alexandra Paul's biggest role post-Baywatch was in the TV drama L.A. Firefighters. (Getty)

Joining Baywatch in season three as Stephanie Holden, Alexandra Paul had already had some success in film starring opposite Kevin Costner, Tom Hanks and Dan Aykroyd in 80s movies American Flyers and Dragnet.

Paul's biggest role post-Baywatch was in the TV drama L.A. Firefighters and she also had a recurring role in glossy soap Melrose Place. Like her former co-star Anderson, Paul is a committed vegan and hosts podcast Switch4Good where she encourages others to change to a plant-based diet.

Jason Momoa | Jason Ioane

Jason Momoa might be known for his roles in films like Aquaman now, but he had his first break in Baywatch. (Getty)

Film star Jason Momoa actually got his big break through Baywatch when he was cast in the spin-off Baywatch: Hawaii in 1999.

He went on to land big TV roles in Stargate Atlantis and Game of Thrones, while his movie career took off with Conan The Barbarian.

Momoa has stayed with the water theme of his early career, playing Aquaman on the big screen since 2016 in films including Justice League, Aquaman, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He also starred in 2021 sci-fi hit Dune.

Carmen Electra | Lani McKenzie

Carmen Electra got her big break on the show in 1997 which led to her becoming one of the biggest stars of the 90s and 00s. (Getty)

Another later addition to the cast was Carmen Electra, who got her big break on the show in 1997 which led to her becoming one of the biggest stars of the 90s and 00s. Electra had done some glamour modelling just before joining the cast and had even released an album produced by Prince, but didn't find mainstream fame until Baywatch.

Although Electra's acting career was taking off, her personal life was hit by tragedy at the same time. Her mother died of brain cancer in 1998, followed two weeks later by her sister who had a heart attack, and as the star struggled to deal with grief she married Dennis Rodman in Las Vegas, with the marriage lasting just five months.

She told Glamour magazine in 2011 that Rodman had been a lot of fun and said: "I remember thinking, this is my out. I'm just going to have fun, and I'm not going to worry about anything. Right after my mom and sister died, I flew to Las Vegas and Dennis and I got married. I guess I was trying to cling to whatever I had. I'd lost my mom and my sister; I didn't want to lose anyone else."

After Baywatch, Electra landed a job presenting Singled Out for MTV and went on to star in the Scary Movie franchise. Her other film credits include I Want Candy, Meet The Spartans and Disaster Movie, whilst on TV she stood in for Amanda Holden as a Britain's Got Talent judge in 2012. From 2004 to 2007 she was the host of the Naked Women's Wrestling League.

Yasmine Bleeth | Caroline Holden

Yasmin Bleeth hasn't acted since the early 00s after recovering from a drug addiction. (Getty)

Yasmine Bleeth's Baywatch role was part of a long-running Friends joke about Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani's obsession with watching clips of her in the show, and she remains one of its most memorable stars.

Bleeth did land further acting work after Baywatch, appearing in various one-off TV episodes and TV movies, but she hasn't acted since the early 00s after recovering from a drug addiction.

She met her husband in a rehab centre in 2000 while being treated for cocaine addiction and a year later was arrested for driving while impaired after police found cocaine in her car. She has continued her recovery and told Glamour magazine in 2003: "Consciously trying to stay off drugs is now part of my life, and it always will be."

Erika Eleniak | Shauni McClain

Erika Eleniak went on to star in US soaps Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and As the World Turns. (Getty)

Before she starred in Baywatch, Erika Eleniak had two big childhood acting credits to her name for roles in E.T. and The Blob.

Her Baywatch role only lasted for the show's first three seasons, but she went on to appear in films Under Siege and The Beverly Hillbillies, reality shows The Real Gilligan's Island and Celebrity Fit Club, and episodes of Desperate Housewives and CSI: Miami.

Eleniak was briefly engaged to Baywatch co-star Billy Warlock who had played her character's love interest Eddie Kramer, but the pair never married. Warlock went on to star in US soaps Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and As the World Turns.

Parker Stevenson | Craig Pomeroy

Parker Stevenson has continued to rack up plenty of TV appearance in the US including a longer running role on Melrose Place. (Getty)

He might only have appeared full time in the first season, but Parker Stevenson was a recurring cast member in later seasons of Baywatch and came to the show as one of the more experienced actors.

Stevenson had previously starred in The Hardy Boys amongst various other TV shows and after his role as Craig Pomeroy came to an end, he continued to rack up plenty of TV appearance in the US including a longer running role on Melrose Place. His most recent role was in Netflix series Greenhouse Academy.

From 1983 to 1997, Stevenson was married to Kirstie Alley who he adopted two children with.

Nicole Eggert | Summer Quinn

Nicole Eggert made a number of one-off appearances in US TV shows and TV films as well as taking part in Celebrity Fit Club and diving contest Splash after Baywatch. (Getty)

After appearing as one of Baywatch's lifeguards in seasons three and four, Nicole Eggert made a number of one-off appearances in US TV shows and TV films as well as taking part in Celebrity Fit Club and diving contest Splash.

Eggert had previously starred in US sitcom Charles in Charge before landing a role in Baywatch and in 2018 she made sexual misconduct allegations against her co-star Scott Baio, which he denied.

Fans of Eggert have been following her treatment for breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in December 2023 and has been posting regular updates about on Instagram.

