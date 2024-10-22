‘Baywatch’ Star Dies at 68 After Parkinson’s Battle

Former Baywatch star Michael Newman has died aged 68, nearly two decades after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The actor, who played Mike “Newmie” Newman on the hit show, was the only cast member who once worked as a real-life lifeguard.

Michael Newman, pictured earlier this year.

Apart from David Hasselhoff, he appeared in more episodes than anybody else–150 in total. He carried on working as a firefighter while he was on Baywatch and continued until his retirement after 25 years of battling fires. He was 50 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

His death was announced by Newman’s close friend, Matt Felker, director of the recent Hulu show about the series.

According to the New York Post, he died on Sunday “from heart complications” and was “surrounded by his family and friends.”

“This terminal disease has allowed me a lot of thinking time, which I maybe didn’t want, but it’s brought me wisdom,” he told People earlier this year. “My body has changed so slowly that I hardly notice it, yet I am constantly reminded that Parkinson’s has now become the center of my life.

“I am cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends. I’m taking life seriously,” he added.

Newman leaves Sarah, his wife of 36 years, their two children, Chris and Emily, and a granddaughter, Charlie, who is one.

In recent years, he has helped raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for the illness.

