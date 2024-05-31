Baz Luhrmann reveals he and Catherine Martin have an open marriage

The Elvis director told all to a local TikToker who had no idea who she was interviewing. Baz, who directed The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge! among numerous other blockbuster films, is notoriously silent about his private life. However, TikTok star Georgia Godworth unwittingly published a vox pop interview conducted on a Sydney street that featured the director, who was happy to open up about his unconventional marriage. "The person I'm married to and I found our own really genuine and authentic concept of what our contract to each other should be," Baz, 61, told Georgia.