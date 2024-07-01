BBB has advice for hiring a landscaper

BBB has advice for hiring a landscaper

  • Ford, Volkswagen, Toyota, Porsche, Tesla among 1M vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 1,071,798 vehicles. This includes Ford, Volkswagen, Toyota, Porsche, Tesla, Chrysler, Nissan, GM and Jaguar.

  • Flight cancellations grow as WestJet mechanics hit picket lines

    On one of Canada's busiest long weekends, thousands of travellers find themselves stranded due to a mechanics' strike at WestJet. The airline has cancelled at least 235 flights, affecting thousands of people. This turn of events comes as a surprise, as the Canadian federal government had imposed binding arbitration in an attempt to prevent the work stoppage. WestJet claims that the union walked away from a deal that would have made the maintenance engineers the highest paid in Canada. The government is now intervening, meeting with both sides to seek a resolution. Sean O'Shea has that story.

  • Airline expert says WestJet strike could cause chaos for Canadian Travel

    Former Air Canada COO Duncan Dee says if WestJet strike talks continue, Canadian travelers will be scrambling to rebook flights — if they can get one.

  • Huawei and Wuhan Xinxin to develop high-bandwidth memory chips amid US restrictions

    Huawei Technologies has teamed up with Chinese foundry Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to develop high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, according to sources, as these devices have become an indispensable component in the computing infrastructure used for artificial intelligence (AI) projects. This initiative also involves mainland integrated circuit (IC) packaging firms Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech and Tongfu Microelectronics, which are tasked to provide the so-called Chip on Waf

  • China tightens rules for rare earths mining and refining, spells out fines for breaches

    China has issued a raft of regulations to tighten management of rare earths production, elements that are playing an ever-important role in the global technology race. In a document released on Saturday, the State Council said the new rules would come into effect on October 1. The regulation spells out that the resources belong to the state and that "no organisation or individual may encroach upon or damage" them. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? G

  • Why you can expect ‘less pain’ at airports this summer

    After a turbulent few years, passengers can look forward to less delays, cancellations and hiccups at the airport according to leading airline data firm Cirium. Anne Gaviola has more on why the airport and flight experience is much improved this summer.

  • Meet the boomers cashing in on the golden age of retirement

    For a certain cohort of retirees, retirement has meant financial stability and peace of mind.

  • Summer hours are a perk small businesses can offer to workers to boost morale

    With summer having gotten off to a scorching start, workers across the country may be dreaming of a seaside escape or cutting out early to watch a movie in an air-conditioned theater. Business owners have found that offering summer hours – a reduced schedule on Fridays, usually between Memorial Day and Labor Day — can be a way to boost employee morale. Workers are able to deal with summer childcare gaps, return to the office refreshed and feel like their job values them, owners say.

  • A new era of smartphone wars is about to begin

    Apple, Google, and Samsung are all integrating AI into their devices as they prepare to compete with each other in the AI era.

  • How Much Does the Average 70 Year Old Have Saved?

    Part of retirement planning includes determining how much to save and invest so you can enjoy the type of lifestyle you desire. Setting your savings target by age can be a good way to organize your strategy and gauge how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does the Average 70-Year-Old Have in Savings? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US employers want more part-time workers. Here’s what that means

    Companies are becoming more fond of part timers these days.

  • Hong Kong Earthshot Prize winner GRST to work with Leoch on climate-friendly battery tech

    Leoch International Technology, a supplier of batteries to some of the world's biggest telecommunications operators, has teamed up with GRST, the Hong Kong green tech start-up that won Prince William's Earthshot Prize, to commercialise the latter's sustainable batteries technology. Hong Kong-listed Leoch, which generates most of its revenues from lead acid batteries sold to the automotive and telecoms sectors, is growing its lithium-ion battery business and is looking for more climate-friendly p

  • What's the Best Way to Handle My 401(k) Once I Retire?

    Managing your 401(k) in retirement every bit as important as managing it up to that point. There are plenty of reasons for this but the big one is, you're going to need this money for a long time. With good health and good luck, you could spend almost as much time in retirement as you […] The post What Should I Do With My 401(k) Once I Retire? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • ASX Stocks Estimated To Be Below Intrinsic Value In June 2024

    As the Australian market shows modest gains with the ASX200 closing up 0.1% this week, investor focus may shift towards sectors that have underperformed or outperformed, such as Materials and IT respectively. In such a mixed economic landscape, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued becomes crucial, especially when considering long-term growth prospects in fluctuating markets.

  • The Biggest Diamond Mining Country in the World by Carats

    In this article, we will take a look at the Diamond Mining Country in the World by Carats. We have also compiled a full free list of the 11 Diamond Mining Countries in the World by Carats. The Evolving Diamond Market: Trends and Economic Impact Diamonds are uniquely valuable due to their extreme hardness and […]

  • Trump Throws Middle-Of-The-Night Fit After Nancy Pelosi Called Him Out On Live TV

    The former president attacked the former House speaker as a “sick puppy.”

  • Lori Paris, much-loved Canadian Press newscaster and supervisor, dead at 46

    Lori Paris, who became both a mainstay of the airwaves during her decade as a Canadian Press broadcaster and a beloved newsroom leader, died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 46.

  • After my husband and I stopped wearing our wedding rings, we tried polyamory. 3 years later, we're happily nonmonogamous.

    My husband and I were monogamous before we got married. When we stopped wearing our wedding rings, we decided to try polyamory.

  • A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden's debate performance

    NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.

  • Lara Trump’s Latest Donald Trump Claim Receives Easiest Fact Check Of All Time

    Donald Trump's daughter-in-law confused the heck out of critics with her boast.