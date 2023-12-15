BBC addresses Question of Sport cancellation reports

Grab - BBC

The BBC has addressed reports that Question of Sport has been cancelled.

According to The Sun, the BBC has decided to shelve the quiz show after more than 50 years on the air — but a spokesperson has said that the series could be brought back in the future.

A BBC representative told Digital Spy: "Due to inflation and funding challenges, difficult decisions have to be made, therefore Question of Sport is currently not in production at the moment."

The series originally premiered on the BBC in 1970 and was originally known under the slightly longer title A Question of Sport.

There was controversy surrounding changes to the show in 2021 when longtime presenter Sue Barker was replaced by Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness.

Barker subsequently wrote in her autobiography that she chose to retire from TV because of the way the BBC handled her departure from Question of Sport.

"Don't get me wrong: I had no problem with being replaced. Everyone has their day. Producers must always have the right to refresh a programme and take it in a new direction," she wrote.

"It was the way it was handled. It taught me there is actually no way of leaving a role in a nice, pleasant and helpful manner, with your head held high."

The most recent host, Paddy McGuinness, revealed that he was warned about taking the Question of Sport presenting job by his former Top Gear co-star Freddie Flintoff.

"I remember Freddie, when I got the job, he rang me up and he said: 'Oh God, be careful,'" McGuinness said on the Monday Mile podcast. "We were talking about how it can be talked about online and stuff.

"He said he stood in on a sports breakfast show [...] for a month and he said the abuse he got. He said: 'I'm an ex-sports person, Ashes and all that, and even I got abuse."



The most recent series of Question of Sport wrapped up in September with team captains Ugo Monye and Sam Quek joining Paddy for a Year in Review.

