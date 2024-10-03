EastEnders and Garden Rescue to replace Boris Johnson interview on BBC

EastEnders and Garden Rescue will air on the BBC in slots due to filled by an interview with Boris Johnson which was cancelled at the last minute.

Presenter Laura Kuenssberg, of the BBC’s flagship Sunday political interview show, announced on Wednesday that the programme would not be going ahead after she accidentally sent Mr Johnson her briefing notes.

The PA news agency understands that the interview, due to be broadcast on BBC One from 7.30pm, will now be replaced by an episode of soap opera EastEnders.

On Friday an episode of Garden Rescue will air on the channel at 7.30pm, when the interview was due to be repeated.

While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead. It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than… — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 2, 2024

In a post to social media site X on Wednesday, Ms Kuenssberg said: “While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team.

“That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead. It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than embarrassing and disappointing, as there are plenty of important questions to be asked.

“But red faces aside, honesty is the best policy. See you on Sunday.”

Ms Kuenssberg previously investigated Mr Johnson’s government in Panorama – Partygate: Inside The Storm, and looked back at the recent Conservative years in a three-part BBC Two series, Laura Kuenssberg: State Of Chaos.

Mr Johnson, who was prime minister from 2019 to 2022, has written a memoir, Unleashed, which will be published next week.