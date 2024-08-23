BBC announces Paralympics comedy

The BBC has announced a brand new comedy film based on the Paralympics.

Titled I Am Darren, the short film from writers Josh Pugh and Stu Richards tells the story of a hapless visually impaired paralympic cyclist named Darren.

The synopsis reads: "I Am Darren takes the form of a premium sports documentary telling the story of a fictional, paralympic tandem cyclist, Darren who won British hearts and minds at the Tokyo Games but failed spectacularly at the final hurdle, and now he’s making his comeback."

BBC

Related: Rose Ayling-Ellis announces next TV project for BBC

Per the press release, the short film, which will air on BBC Three and iPlayer on Thursday, August 29, will feature a 'road to Paris 2024' story while parodying high-end sports documentaries.

Channel 4 Paralympics co-host and comedian Pugh, who stars as Darren, said of the role: "It's really exciting to be able to make comedy about sport and friendship, what else is there in life, really? (Family, music, food, nature, material possessions)."

Meanwhile, Richards, who serves as director, said: "This is Darren’s story. Untold. Unsheathed. And we can’t thank him enough for choosing Rockerdale Studios to tell it."

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

Pugh and Richards serve as co-creators alongside Rab Christie. Michelle Singer serves as executive producer alongside Richards for Rockerdale Studios as well as Christie for The Comedy Unit.

In other Paralympics news, Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis recently announced her involvement in the Paralympic Games as a host on Channel 4.

The former EastEnders star will host the Paris Paralympic Games alongside Clare Balding for Channel 4, making history as the first deaf person ever to host a live sports show.

Ayling-Ellis said: "It's incredibly exciting to be the first deaf person to host a live sports show. People often think that hosting requires the ability to hear, but I'm here to show that's not the case."



I Am Darren will air on BBC Three and iPlayer on Thursday, August 29.

You Might Also Like