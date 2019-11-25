BBC announces Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees including Lewis Hamilton

From Digital Spy

Ahead of the award being given out next month, the BBC has confirmed the six names making up the shortlist for 2019's Sports Personality of the Year.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton was among the celebrities named after winning his sixth F1 World Championship, as was English cricketer Ben Stokes, who helped England secure victory in the super over in the most extraordinary World Cup final of all time earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Olympic sprinter Dina Asher-Smith was also named after becoming the first British woman in history to win a global gold medal in a sprint event at this year's World Championships, while gold medal-winning athletics champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling are also in the running.

Welsh rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones rounds out this year's list of nominees after Wales' Grand Slam and championship victory at this year's Six Nations.

The nominees were confirmed by the broadcaster throughout the day on Monday (November 25), with the contenders being announced exclusively on Greg James's Radio 1 breakfast show, BBC Breakfast, BBC Radio 2, BBC 1Xtra's Yasmin Evans Show and The One Show.

And now it's down to the public to crown a winner in just a couple of weeks' time as the six sportsmen and women will compete for the public vote on the night of the live show.

Votes can be cast by phone or online on the evening of Sunday, December 15, and the number to call for each contender will be revealed during the programme.

Past victors have included tennis star Andy Murray, Olympic distance runner Mo Farah and most recently, Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

Zara Phillips was the last woman to have walked away with the title, way back in 2006.

Other awards being presented during the event – which will be hosted at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen – include World Sport Star of the Year, Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, the Lifetime Achievement Award, Helen Rollason Award, Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award and Young Sports Personality of the Year.

This year's judging panel consists of former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas, Cricket World Cup winner Ebony Rainford-Brent, tennis coach Judy Murray and Olympians Denise Lewis and James Cracknell.

The winner of the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2019 will be announced on the night of the live show on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Aberdeen at the P&J Live arena.

