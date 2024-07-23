BBC annual report: Tim Davie says sorry over Strictly complaints

Tim Davie has apologised over alleged mistreatment of contestants on Strictly Come Dancing as the corporation announced its annual report.

The BBC is facing its biggest controversy in 20 years as a slew of allegations about bullying and violence have surfaced against two of the show’s top dancers. Graziano Di Prima quit the show earlier this month after a video of him kicking his former dance partner Zara McDermott was shown to BBC executives.

Responding to criticism of the show in recent days, the BBC director general said: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.”

Elsewhere, the corporation highlighted its successes over the past year while announcing it will make a net reduction of 500 full-time roles over the next two years. The pay of its top talent was also disclosed.

However, the salaries were overshadowed by a series of allegations by past Strictly contestants over the robustness of its safeguarding procedures.

On Monday, former contestant Will Bayley said he suffered serious injury while performing a jump in rehearsals for the programme, and has claimed there was “no duty of care”.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC) (PA Media)

The Paralympian has said producers were told the jump from a table during a routine was too dangerous, but he was encouraged to do it anyway, and after he was injured show bosses made him feel as though it was his fault.

His torn knee ligaments forced him to pull out of the series in 2019.

The table tennis player is the latest star to speak about his experiences on the show after concerns were raised about the treatment of contestants Amanda Abbington and Zara McDermott.

Abbington has described professional Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour as “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”. He denies the claims.

Graziano Di Prima has left the show after allegations about his treatment of Love Island star McDermott.

On July 16 the BBC said it would introduce measures to “strengthen welfare and support” on the show, including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.