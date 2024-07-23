BBC apologises over alleged mistreatment of Strictly contestants

Tim Davie said that while competitiveness was inevitable, there was a "line that should never be crossed" - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg Finance LP

Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, has apologised over the alleged mistreatment of contestants on Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: “I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.”

Mr Davie also said there will inevitably be “competitiveness, hard work and the will to do well” on the show.

“But there are limits and the line should never be crossed. We will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind,” he added.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated