BBC asks Huw Edwards to return more than £200,000 from salary

Huw Edwards has been asked to return his salary paid since his arrest - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

The BBC has asked Huw Edwards to hand back the salary he was paid after being arrested for making indecent images of children.

The presenter brought the BBC “into disrepute” and “behaved in bad faith” by continuing to take the money, the corporation’s Board said on Friday

Edwards, who pleaded guilty to eight charges last week, earned more than £200,000 between being arrested in November last year and resigning in April.

In a statement, the BBC Board also said it backed director-general Tim Davie’s handling of the matter.

Mr Davie confirmed last week that the BBC had known that the presenter had been arrested over possessing the most serious category of images.

“Today, the Board has authorised the Executive to seek the return of salary paid to Mr Edwards from the time he was arrested in November last year,” the Board statement said.

“Mr Edwards pleaded guilty to an appalling crime.

“Had he been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money.

“He has clearly undermined trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute.”

It follows a demand from Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, for Edwards to return the money.

The statement added that it “supports the decisions taken by the director-general and his team during this period”.

It said the decision was made taking into account the BBC’s legal obligations, as well as “duty of care concerns”, “the knowledge the BBC had at the time” and regard to public money.

The Board said the corporation’s executive had agreed to see if lessons can be learned concerning payments to employees who have been suspended.

It also made reference to allegations concerning the presenter’s behaviour to colleagues within the BBC.

“Whilst the nature of the charges against Mr Edwards is related to his own personal life, the Board believes these events have also put a spotlight on the question of power imbalances in the workplace,” the statement said.

“We remain concerned about the potential for inappropriate workplace behaviour, particularly in creative and editorial environments.

“Whilst challenges related to power imbalances in the workplace are a challenge for multiple employers, the BBC must hold itself to the highest standards.”

The Telegraph understands that the BBC will appoint an external individual or organisation to investigate the issue of power imbalance.

They will make recommendations on how management can improve its response to members of staff who raise concerns about the behaviour of more powerful colleagues and the feedback they receive.

“The fact is that we have people who didn’t much like his [Edwards’s] behaviour. We are alive to that.”

Separately, the BBC reported on Friday that in a letter to staff Samir Shah, the BBC chairman, had said Edwards “behaved in bad faith” by continuing to take the money after his arrest.

A senior BBC source said that demanding the money back was “more a moral point than a legal one”.

Although they said that they had not ruled out suing Edwards for the money, they said: “You have to balance the fact that we’d be attempting something legally difficult, the chances of success, with the expense of doing it.”

He also said Mr Shah was “incandescent” about Edwards’s behaviour, adding that there was a “lot of fury” in the organisation.

‘He betrayed the trust of staff’

Mr Shah said it was “a shock to discover that Huw Edwards was living a double life”, in a note sent to staff.

His message came as the BBC board released a statement saying the corporation would be asking Edwards to pay back the salary he had earned since being arrested in November last year.

The note to staff said: “On the face of it, he was a much-admired broadcaster with whom the BBC had entrusted the responsibility of anchoring its flagship news programme and presiding over national events but he betrayed the trust of staff and our audiences in the most egregious possible way.

“Let me be clear: the villain of this piece is Huw Edwards.”

The note continued: “Whilst I was not chair when the BBC was first alerted to Mr Edwards’s behaviour and the consequent actions taken, I – and the board – have now had detailed accounts from BBC executives about what happened.

“The executive had to navigate a very difficult and complex situation on two fronts: the complaints made by colleagues and others and, separately, the police investigation into Mr Edwards’ criminal behaviour. In the light of what was known at the time, the decisions taken by the director-general and his team following Mr Edwards’s arrest were well considered and reasonable.

“Of course hindsight can always suggest alternative actions, but unfortunately, hindsight was not available at the time. It was a balancing of considerations and an evaluation of the known facts that determined the course of action.”

‘BBC staff must be able to feel safe’

In response to the BBC requesting the return of Edwards’s salary, Ms Nandy said: “Public trust in the BBC is essential, and so I welcome the BBC’s decision to launch an independent review into the culture within the organisation following the Huw Edwards case and his abhorrent actions.

“The BBC is a hugely valued and important player in the public service broadcasting landscape that reaches millions every day and it is vital that the public has complete trust and faith in the organisation and in how it is run.

“BBC staff must be able to feel safe in the workplace and be confident that if non-editorial complaints are raised they will be acted upon and dealt with fairly and decisively.

“The BBC is operationally and editorially independent of the Government, however I have spoken to the BBC chair in the past week to convey these points in the interests of the public.”

Edwards, 62, was suspended in July last year following allegations in The Sun newspaper that a senior figure at the corporation had paid a young person for sexually explicit images.

Apparently separately, South Wales Police seized the phone of 25-year-old Alex Williams from Merthyr Tydfil.

From this they ascertained that Edwards had been sent 37 indecent images of children on WhatsApp, including seven in category A, the most serious.

The presenter received a £40,000 pay rise last year, increasing his licence fee-funded salary to between £475,000 and £479,999.