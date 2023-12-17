BBC attacked by Tories for branding Sunak-Meloni festival a ‘far-Right rally’

Screen shot of the BBC's controversial caption

The BBC has been attacked by the Tories for describing a political festival attended by Rishi Sunak as a “far-Right rally”.

The broadcaster is facing a fresh impartiality row for using the phrase to characterise the summit while refusing to call Hamas terrorists.

The Prime Minister spoke at the four-day event on Saturday, hosted by his Italian counterpart and close ally Giorgia Meloni and attended by a wide range of Right-wing politicians.

He used the platform to warn hostile states will increasingly “drive people to our shores” to destabilise Western nations unless leaders crack down on illegal migration and revamp asylum conventions.

The BBC went on to describe the gathering as a “far-Right rally” during its coverage on Sunday.

The phrase appeared on screen, with the presenter adding: “Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has been talking to a far-Right political festival, which she actually started many years ago.”

The Tories said the editorial decision raised “serious questions” about the BBC’s policies, accusing it of “careless categorisation”.

A spokesman said: “The Beeb will happily brand democratically elected politicians like Meloni and (Javier) Milei (the newly elected president of Argentina) far Right at the drop of a hat, but they won’t call Hamas a terrorist organisation.

Giorgia Meloni with Albanian prime minister Edi Rama and Rishi Sunak at Rome's Palazzo Chigi - ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP

“BBC bosses should rethink their careless categorisation and stick to reporting the facts.”

The term also prompted a backlash from Tory backbenchers, who accused the BBC of disrespecting the Prime Minister and not knowing the difference between a “far-Right rally” and “a congress of democratic conservative parties”.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the Conservative MP for Bassetlaw, told The Telegraph: “It’s quite remarkable that the BBC finds it appropriate to refer to our allies, prominent leaders and their political parties as ‘far Right’ for simply being conservative-minded.

“It’s also incredibly disrespectful to our own Prime Minister, who has spoken there too. Contrast this with their point blank refusal to describe Hamas as terrorists and it’s clear there is a lack of balance and a great deal of hypocrisy.

“Rather than throwing around insults, they should instead be praising the Italian PM for her willingness to work together with us to modernise outdated treaties and tackle the people smuggling gangs responsible for so many deaths at sea and in the English Channel.”

Tory MP Andrew Lewer said: “The inaccurate and lazy way the Left-wing press use the expression ‘far Right’ has virtually stripped it of any useful meaning in modern media discourse.”

Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg also lashed out at the broadcaster, pointing out: “It is clearly not a far-Right rally but a congress of democratic conservative parties. Trust the BBC not to know the difference.”

The BBC has been approached for comment.