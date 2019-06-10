BBC broadcaster Rory Cellan-Jones thought his Parkinson's symptoms were a 'running injury'

BBC broadcaster Rory Cellan-Jones has revealed he thought the initial symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease, including dragging his foot as he walked, were a result of “bad posture” or the latest manifestation of a “running injury”.

Viewers became concerned for the veteran technology reporter when they noticed his hand shaking while he delivered a live report about 5G connectivity.

This prompted the 61-year-old to publicly reveal that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Cellan-Jones has now appeared on Breakfast to discuss his diagnosis and some of the initial symptoms that he wrote off.

“Late last year, I was beginning to worry about something,” he said. “I was dragging my foot as I walked and I knew that something wasn't right.”

Cellan-Jones said a neurologist contacted the BBC after a broadcast in 2018, having noticed symptoms that hinted at Parkinson’s disease.

Fortunately, the presenter had already booked an appointment with his GP at this stage, but had not yet been able to see a consultant.

Cellan-Jones revealed he initially thought that the fact he was dragging his foot was a result of an old running injury he had picked up years before.

He added: “I used to run and I had a bad running injury a few years ago.

“I was treated by a really nice physio, who I went back to for a series of things - dragging the foot was the latest thing.

“Then I was noticing stiffness in one hand compared to the other and it became a bit more difficult to type, so I suppose it was a gradual awareness.

Viewers noticed Rory Cellan-Jones' hand was shaking during a broadcast about 5G internet connectivity.

“The symptoms are not very obvious at first. My wife thought I just had bad posture and asked me to walk properly.

“It was not very obvious, but I became more aware as the year went on.”

Rory Cellan-Jones has been a technology correspondent for BBC News since 2007, having previously worked for the organisation on The Money Programme and Look North.

Parkinson’s disease is thought to affect one in 500 people in the UK, with men more likely to be affected than women.

Comedian Sir Billy Connolly has also publicly discussed his Parkinson’s diagnosis, which came after a fan noticed him walking strangely through an Australian hotel.