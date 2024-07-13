BBC presenter’s family devastated beyond words after crossbow attack

Louise Hunt, 25, Carol Hunt, 61, and Hannah Hunt, 28, were killed in the crossbow attack on Wednesday

BBC racing commentator John Hunt has said the trauma experienced by his family over the murder of his wife Carol and daughters Hannah and Louise “cannot be put into words”.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Mr Hunt said that he and his surviving daughter Amy were grateful for the support of their community, but that “the devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words”.

Speaking just over four days after his wife and two daughters, 28 and 25, died after being attacked with a crossbow in their home in Bushey, Herts. Hunt said he and Amy were going through “an extremely difficult time”.

In the statement, released through Hertforshire Police, he said: “We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.

“As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process.”

Kyle Clifford, from Enfield, in north London, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of murder after being found with a wound to his chest at a cemetery close to his home on Wednesday afternoon..

Police said the former soldier and security guard remained in a serious condition in hospital.

On Friday evening, over two hundred mourners paid their respects to the victims of the crossbow attack at a special church service .

The pews of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and St John the Evangelist Church in Bushey High Street were full for the vigil for Mrs Hunt and her daughters, who died at their home on Tuesday evening shortly after being found by paramedics.

Alex Klein, Hannah’s partner, was seen being comforted by attendees.

‘A terrible price’

Father Jim McNicholas thanked friends and relatives of the Hunt family for coming to the “wonderful expression of communal love and caring”.

He said: “It is a good example to remember that no matter how dark things are, no matter how evil or bad, the light of love always displaces that darkness.”

The parish priest said that people with “goodness” in their life were “hostage to those whose lives are not”.

He added: “The Hunt family have had to pay the terrible price for someone whose life and choices were not.”

Mr Klein had earlier posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the message: “RIP the love of my life, I will never forget you, stolen from me too soon.

“The brightest light in my life. My brave queen for life. Until we meet again... I love you Hansy.”

Mr Klein also posted pictures of the couple at an investor event, as well as a picture showing them kissing and embracing in a swimming pool. “Forever with me,” he wrote.

Shabbat prayers were also said for the Hunt family at Bushey Synagogue.

Elchonon Feldman, the senior rabbi, said the local Jewish community was also “in a state of shock and mourning at the brutal attack and murder of three innocent Bushey residents”.

He added: “It will certainly take time to comprehend that such a tragedy took place in our midst but in the first instance, we stand together in sorrow and prayer with all family and friends who are grieving at this time of immense loss.”

Flowers continued to be left at the scene of the murders, in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, with notes bearing poignant messages attached to some of the bouquets.

Many of those who left tributes on Saturday said they simply wanted to pay their respects. Others knew the family and could barely put their grief into words.