BBC confirms ABBA celebration show to mark Eurovision anniversary

OLLE LINDEBORG - Getty Images

The BBC has confirmed a special ABBA documentary to mark the 50th anniversary of their triumph at the Eurovision Song Contest.

With the 2024 edition taking place in Sweden 50 years after the supergroup burst onto the world scene with ‘Waterloo’, the broadcaster has commissioned ABBA: Against The Odds, which will chart the band’s history.

“Telling the epic story of ABBA’s greatest period of musical achievement framed between the albums Arrival and Super Trooper, this is the story of ABBA’s deeply personal and perilous journey through the band’s most transformative years and rise to global fame,” the description reads.

OLLE LINDEBORG - Getty Images

Related: Eurovision baffles fans with cryptic Caribbean announcement

“With privileged insights from sources close to the band complete with exclusive photographic memories, rare footage, deleted and unreleased audio, unique band archive from behind the Iron Curtain and several exclusive access interviews that have either never aired or were thought lost since transmission," it continued.

The documentary will feature footage from Sweden's SVT and will tell the whole story of the band's rise to fame.



Olle Lindeborg/AFP - Getty Images

Related: Olly Alexander releases teaser clip for UK’s 2024 Eurovision song

Michael Jochnowitz, BBC Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment & Events, said of the project: “ABBA: Against All Odds is a truly special documentary, formed by a unique collaboration of broadcasters about one of the world’s greatest ever bands… And if you thought you knew the story behind the music, think again.”

The film will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in May, which will coincide with the 68th edition of Eurovision in Malmo, Sweden. The UK will be represented by Olly Alexander at the event, with the semi-final taking place on May 11.

ABBA: Against the Odds will air on BBC One and stream via BBC iPlayer in May.

You Might Also Like