BBC confirms Apprentice return date with new teaser clip

The BBC has announced when The Apprentice will return and has teased the new series with a first-look clip.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, it was confirmed that the business themed reality show will return to BBC One for series 18 on Thursday, February 1 at 9pm.

The short clip, which you can see above, also shows Lord Alan Sugar addressing the candidates – who have yet to be revealed – in the boardroom with some classic one-liners.

“You’ve claimed you’re the Mary Poppins of business,” he says to one candidate, before adding, “and I’m the spoonful of sugar, I suppose".

He then tells someone else: “Did you say I was an acquired taste?” and when the gutsy candidate responds, “I did,” he retorts, “So are you.”

The upcoming series of The Apprentice will see 18 new candidates take part in tasks to showcase their business skills, in a bid to partner with Lord Sugar on their own business venture.

This year’s series will take the team to Budapest, Hungary and the Scottish Highlands. The tasks will include designing children’s cereal and escape rooms, plus the popular TV shopping channel task will also return.

Lord Sugar will return alongside his two aides, Karren Brady and Tim Campbell – who took over from Claude Littner following his health struggles.

Alongside the main show, spin-off The Apprentice: You’re Fired will also return on BBC Two, with host Tom Allen discussing this week’s episode with guests and chatting to the latest fired candidate.

In an interview with the Express in October, Brady teased what is in store in the new series.

“I think what I can say is, I think we’ve got the most incredible set of candidates ever this year," she shared.

“We have got a doctor, we’ve got a dentist, we’ve got a pharmacist, we’ve got really highly qualified individuals. So I think perhaps it’s the most credible list of candidates we’ve ever had.”

Last year’s series was won by Marnie Swindells, who became Lord Sugar’s newest business partner and gained his investment for her community boxing gym proposal.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One on Thursday, February 1 at 9pm, with spin-off series You're Fired airing immediately afterwards on BBC Two.

