BBC confirms Silent Witness will return for season 23, with key cast

Although Silent Witness is over for another year, don't fret – Dr Nikki Alexander will be back next year.

And that's official! On the very same night as BBC One aired the crime procedural's 22nd season finale, it confirmed that a 23rd season has already been commissioned.

A tweet from the BBC One account also confirmed at least two of the main cast are definitely returning next year – Emilia Fox as forensic anthropologist Dr Nikki Alexander and Liz Carr as forensics expert Clarissa Mullery.

Showrunner Kiaran Murray-Smith also confirmed to the Radio Times on Tuesday (February 5) that the Silent Witness team are wasting no time in developing story ideas for next year.



“I think we managed to get three or four scripts for the next series already commissioned and already being written, already being done,” Murray-Smith revealed.

“There’s people having conversations now about where episodes one, two, three, four, five, six are going. That’s already in the pipeline.”

The series has tackled a wide variety of hard-hitting issues in season 22, earning praise for two-parters about abuse and drugs while also getting a much more mixed reception for a story about murder in the trans community.

Kiaran Murray-Smith has also started making some key changes to the traditional Silent Witness format in order to depict forensics more realistically on-screen, including removing the forensics team from police interview rooms.

Silent Witness is expected to return next January on BBC One in the UK. In the US, the series is available to stream on Hulu.

