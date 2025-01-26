BBC editor told my wife to have a whiskey for depression - Nesbitt

Mike Nesbitt was speaking about his wife Lynda Bryans' experience of depression [Pacemaker]

When TV presenter Lynda Bryans was suffering clinical depression, the advice from her BBC boss was stark - take a glass of Bushmills and get some sleep.

Thirty years on it has never left her husband Mike Nesbitt who, in his role as Northern Ireland's health minister, recounted the shocking tale to a hushed Stormont Assembly chamber this week.

He was taking part in a debate on a motion calling for an end to the stigma around mental illness.

He spoke of women "being told that they should get over themselves and get on with it".

Today the BBC offers free and confidential support and guidance through its Employee Assistance Programme, including counselling.

'Pour her a large Bushmills'

Nesbitt, himself a former TV presenter, continued: "When Lynda had her clinical depression she was working for the BBC in London.

"She came home for a couple of days this time and I knew she was not right.

"I decided to phone her editor - I would love to name him but I will not - to try to engage him and tell him Lynda was not well.

"His response was: 'Pour her a large Bushmills and make sure she catches up on her sleep.' That was the advice."

Nesbitt has called for an end to the stigma around mental illness [PA Media]

The charity Action Mental Health said stigma was still a problem though things were getting better.

Chief executive David Babington told BBC News NI: "Whilst attitudes towards mental health have improved significantly over the last 30 years, stigma remains an ongoing issue particularly around severe mental illnesses.

"With demand for mental health support higher than ever and Northern Ireland lagging the rest of the UK in mental health funding, it's more important than ever for workplaces to play a role in fostering a culture of support."

This week, the charity launched a new well-being hub and membership hub for employers which it says will help them provide pro-active support to their staff on an on-going basis.

Ms Bryans has since opened up about her depression.

Nesbitt told MLAs that more than once someone, after attending one of her talks or reading something she had written, had said: "I believe she saved my life."

