BBC employee who called Jewish people ‘Nazis’ no longer works at corporation

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said that ‘something is terribly rotten at the BBC’ - Carl Court/Getty Images

A BBC scheduler who referred to Jews as “Nazis” and white people as “parasites” no longer works at the corporation, The Telegraph can reveal.

Last week, it emerged that Dawn Queva – who, according to her online profile, is a scheduling co-ordinator at BBC Three – had made Facebook posts that included calling Jewish people “Nazi apartheid parasites” who funded a “holohoax”.

Her posts also repeatedly attacked white people, calling them a “virus” and “mutant invader species”.

The BBC was informed of the statements made online, which drew widespread condemnation and calls for the organisation to take disciplinary action against her.

However, The Telegraph understands that Ms Queva is no longer at the corporation, and a BBC spokesman confirmed: “The individual concerned is no longer employed by the BBC.”

Ms Queva previously worked with Disney and UKTV, according to her Linkedin profile.

Her social media posts were made under the name of Dawn Las Quevas-Allen on Facebook, but the profile has the same profile picture as her regular profile, and Deadline, a trade magazine, reported that her identity had been confirmed.

Dawn Queva is a scheduling co-ordinator at BBC Three, according to her online profile

She also made numerous references to the supposed origins of the Jewish people, claiming that they are not truly Jewish, but a “synagogue of Satan cabal calling themselves “JeWISH”.

One post claimed the Rothschild family “funded their own holohoax”, and another that Israel was attempting to “forcibly permanently sterilise black women without their knowledge or consent”.

Several of Ms Queva’s posts refer to Britain as the “UKKK”, an apparent reference to the Ku Klux Klan.

Other posts state that white people have disturbed the natural order of the planet, and that they are a “barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed”.

A response from the BBC in the immediate aftermath of the posts emerging did not comment specifically on Queva but said that the broadcaster “does not tolerate anti-Semitism, Islamophobia or any form of abuse, and we take any such allegations seriously and take appropriate disciplinary action wherever necessary.”

Story continues

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said: “These posts are utterly horrific. Racist conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial have no place at our public broadcaster, but what is becoming increasingly tiresome is us having to point this out.

“Barely a week goes by now without some figure at the BBC publishing some inflammatory remark relating to Jews. Something is terribly rotten at the BBC.”

Her exit comes after The Telegraph recently reported that groups of Jewish employees at the BBC had filed grievances over alleged anti-Semitism in the workplace.

Staff complained about the corporation’s coverage of the conflict in Gaza, and Gary Lineker’s social media use, according to sources at the broadcaster.

One of at least 22 staff understood to have submitted formal complaints said Jewish staff were “fighting fires all over the place” and “everyone here is unhappy”, adding that concerns about anti-Semitism were “met with indifference or a shrug by management”.