BBC failed its viewers by letting A Question of Sport go to rot

A Question of Sport axed! After 53 years on air, it is news which comes with a certain shock value but, assuming you are among the vast majority who stopped watching years ago, the adjustment to this new reality will be fairly pain free.

Many will have assumed that it had already been taken off air. Most will probably say that it should have been put out of its misery long ago. For A Question of Sport has been steadily dying ever since its high water mark in 1987 when Emlyn Hughes famously joshed with Princess Anne while David Coleman and Bill Beaumont played the straight men in front of some 19 million viewers.

These were the days of a classic theme tune (later dumped of course with many other BBC favourites), minimal ‘banter’ and a semi-serious quiz show that was appointment viewing for any self-respecting sports fan.

It was the sort of programme for which its vast core of loyal followers could be truly grateful for the invention of the VHS recorder.

Ian Botham would later then do a reasonable job of upholding the traditions alongside Beaumont and Coleman until the big sea change in 1996 when John Parrott and Ally McCoist arrived and were soon then joined by Sue Barker.

Light-hearted is OK if you have the people who can carry it off and, while Barker’s rapport with Parrott and McCoist was passable, the subsequent Dettori/Dawson/Tufnell combinations would long straddle the line between semi-humorous and utterly cringeworthy.

The actual questions also began to feel increasingly less important than having the contestants laugh loudly and repeatedly, regardless of whether anything particularly funny had happened.

National treasure that she undoubtedly is, Barker did at least have vast gravitas as a presenter and the viewing figures were apparently still up around a very respectable four million when she was unceremoniously dumped as presenter in 2020.

This was always likely to accelerate the show’s decline, even if it should have been seized as a chance to shift back closer to a straightforward sports quiz.

Rather than relentlessly chasing imagined new audiences, this could have been the moment that the BBC recognised that there are actually more sports anoraks than ever before and that a show which was actually about testing the viewers’ knowledge would have a much better chance.

University Challenge, after all, continues following more than 60 years on air while Mastermind has just moved into its fifth decade.

But no. Someone convinced themselves that a new entertainer-presenter in Paddy McGuinness was the answer and, with team captains who are hardly household names outside of their sports, the final outcome was utterly predictable.

The wider tide of sports broadcasting was of course also always against them. From Soccer AM to Goals on Sunday and Sportsweek to Football Focus, magazine-style programmes have been under constant question over recent years. Any sports broadcasting executive will tell you that live action dominates the schedules, with short clipped up social media videos as well as podcasts and long-form documentaries increasingly driving content decisions.

The great shame about the BBC is that it is actually still in possession of an incredible archive of sporting footage that goes largely unwatched. A dedicated sport channel, which combined unlocking some of this history with those sports which are too often missed behind the red button, could be an absolute winner.

The BBC hinted in its statement that A Question of Sport might yet return in some form but, without an overhaul that actually begins by prioritising the informed sports fan before some imagined light entertainment opportunity, it is really not worth the bother.

