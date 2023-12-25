BBC hides gender-critical tweets about trans Doctor Who character

David Tennant, returning as the Doctor for the 60th anniversary episodes, with transgender character Rose Noble, played by Yasmin Finney who is also trans - Sally Mais/BBC

A BBC social media account has hidden tweets stating that “humans cannot change sex” and “sex is immutable” in response to an episode of Doctor Who.

The transgender character Rose Noble, played by Yasmin Finney, who is trans, appeared for the first time in the special 60th anniversary episodes of the sci-fi show.

While there was critical acclaim for Finney’s performance, the BBC received 144 complaints from viewers who claimed the inclusion of the character by scriptwriters was “inappropriate”.

The national broadcaster was urged to allow fans of the show to “respectfully disagree” after the official X account for Doctor Who, which is operated by BBC Studios, the corporation’s commercial arm, concealed dozens of posts in response to a clip that featured Finney talking about the new role.

Finney was heard saying: “She’s a new character, she’s fresh, she’s this young, youthful queer person with so much confidence… It’s the representation that I never had, that a lot of the younger generation are going to have, so it’s really exciting.”

Viewers’ posts hidden by the account – meaning they are only visible in a ‘hidden replies’ section on the platform – included “Why is this show anti-woman? Humans cannot change sex”, and “My partner, a biologist, says sex is immutable and binary… Stop gaslighting us”.

Another post read: “The BBC [is] pushing ‘TQ+’ for all it’s worth. A publicly-funded broadcaster shouldn’t be so ideologically oriented. #DefundTheBBC.”

‘Highly inappropriate’

Brendan Clarke-Smith, a deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “If they are going to start making daft pronouncements about sex and gender then they should expect people to respectfully disagree online.

“They shouldn’t be doctoring their social media accounts to exterminate any sort of negative comments. People grew up with Doctor Who and want to see the real McCoy, not a woke lecture.

“It’s ironic that the Cybermen – or Cyberpeople as they’d probably be called now – used to convert human beings into more Cybermen and removed their emotions and personalities. Nowadays this would probably qualify them for a position at the BBC.”

Maya Forstater, executive director of the campaign group Sex Matters, noted that the guidelines for the moderation of BBC social media accounts state that moderation should be “light touch” and focus on personal attacks and offensive language.

“Why, then, is an official BBC account actively hiding matter-of-fact comments stating biological truths, such as the fact that humans cannot change sex?” Ms Forstater said.

“Years of pandering to and investing in trans-activist organisations has led to the infiltration of harmful gender identity ideology right across the BBC, and this can be seen in everything from news and current affairs to children’s programming.

“It’s highly inappropriate for a national, taxpayer-funded broadcaster with a statutory duty to be impartial to police comments like an ideologically-driven extremist in charge of a fringe account.”

‘Full of absolute hate and venom’

The episodes of the show included the character of Rose referring to “something a male-presenting Time Lord will never understand”, while also revisiting Catherine Tate’s use of the word “binary” in a 2008 episode in the context of a reference to being non-binary.

When The Doctor, played in the episode by David Tennant, said of an alien “I promise I can help get him home”, Rose was also heard replying: “You’re assuming ‘he’ as a pronoun?”

In a statement in response to complaints about the character, the BBC has insisted Doctor Who “has and always will continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in”.

Showrunner Russell T Davies, who rejoined the show after stepping down in 2009, added that those who opposed Finney’s castings were “full of absolute hate and venom and destruction and violence”, adding: “Shame on you, and good luck to you in your lonely lives.”

Finney has previously said: “Any sort of franchise that has been going [for] years and you get a black trans woman playing the role, people are going to have their opinions.

“It’s so funny because when I get a hate comment, it’ll be: ‘Your acting was so bad and I hate trans people’. Fair enough, you had one opinion, but then when you tie my identity into it, it’s just kind of unfair.”

A BBC spokesman said: “Like many organisations and brands, all BBC Studios-managed social media channels, including Doctor Who, have moderation processes in place to obscure harmful or offensive language. We always keep the criteria and guidelines for moderation under review.”