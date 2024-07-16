BBC to introduce Strictly Come Dancing chaperones

The BBC is to put a member of the Strictly Come Dancing production staff in all future rehearsals following complaints about the behaviour of two former professional dancers during training.

There will also be two new dedicated welfare producers, as part of a series of extra measures.

The announcement comes after the news that Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima will not return for this year's series.

Earlier on Tuesday, TV star Zara McDermott, who was partnered with Di Prima last year, said she was involved in incidents in the Strictly training room that she now finds "incredibly distressing" to watch back.

A statement from the corporation said: "The BBC is today announcing additional steps to strengthen welfare and support on Strictly Come Dancing.

"Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals. The actions we announce today are designed to address that."

The BBC said it would

have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times

appoint a celebrity welfare producer and a professional dancer welfare producer

deliver further training for the production team and crew

Kate Phillips, the BBC's director of unscripted, said: "Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.

"Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals.

"The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production."