BBC’s media action charity received USAid funding

Donald Trump’s plans to shut down USAid will deal a major blow to the BBC’s charitable arm, which received millions in funding from the US through the agency last year.

The Trump administration is in the process of shutting down the overseas aid agency, which the US president had claimed is “run by a bunch of radical lunatics” and Elon Musk branded it a “criminal organisation”.

USAid is the world’s largest single aid donor. It distributed $72 billion of assistance in 2023 to a string of causes, from natural disaster relief to access to clean water and HIV/Aids treatments.

Among the agencies who would be impacted by the closure is BBC’s international charity BBC Media Action, which counts USAid as its second largest donor.

In the 2023-24 tax year, the US taxpayer-funded agency gave £2.6 million to the organisation, which trains journalists and helps improve communications in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The highest donor was the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which gave more than £3 million.

USAid staff told to stay away from office

This week USAid staff were told to stay away from the office and hundreds were locked out of their email systems amid reports the agency could be merged with the State Department.

“We’re shutting it down,” Mr Musk, who runs the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), said over the weekend, adding that he had the US president’s “full support”.

On Tuesday it emerged media outlet Politico had received $8.2 million from the US government in recent years.

The news organisation received $24,000 from USAid and larger sums from other agencies. The Department of Health and Human Services spent $1.37 million followed by $1.35 million from the Department of the Interior, according to USAspending.gov. Subscriptions can cost between $12,000 and $15,000 for three users.

Asked about this during the White House press briefing on Tuesday, Karoline Leavitt said the “more than eight million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidising subscriptions to Politico on the American taxpayers’ dime will no longer be happening”.

She added: “The Doge team is working on cancelling those payments now. Again, this is a whole of government effort to ensure that we are going line by line when it comes to the federal government’s books, and this president and his team are making decisions across the board on ‘do these receipts serve the interests of the American people?’”